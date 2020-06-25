The Korean War started 70 years ago this week. Here are 6 things you may not know about the conflict.

Sixteen nations, including the United States, dispatched combat troops to aid South Korea under United Nations Command. Chinese troops intervened on the North Korean side.

War broke out on June 25, 1950, when North Korean forces stormed the 38th parallel that divided North and South Korea. An armistice signed on July 27, 1953 stopped the conflict, but the war was never officially ended because there was no peace treaty.

Those efforts have collapsed, as have attempts by United States President Donald Trump to officially end the conflict and for North Korea to abandon a nuclear weapons program that could threaten the continental United States.

Trump has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times and last year he became the first American leader to sit in the communist nation.

While the twists and turns of the current relationship between the United States and North Korea have highlighted the legacy of the Korean War, it is still a widely ignored conflict.

Here are six things you may not know about the Korean War:

The United States Army once controlled one of the most secret cities on Earth, Pyongyang

It is almost impossible for Americans to travel to North Korea or its capital city. U.S. passport holders cannot go there without special permission from the U.S. Department of State.

But for eight weeks in 1950, Pyongyang was under the control of the United States Army.

On October 19 of that year, the US Army's First Cavalry Division, along with a division of South Korean soldiers, captured the capital of North Korea, according to stories from the US Army.

American forces quickly made themselves at home, according to the stories.

By October 22, the United States Eighth Army had established its advanced headquarters in what was the headquarters building for North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.

A vintage image shows an American intelligence officer sitting at Kim's desk with a portrait of Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin hanging on the wall behind him.

But the occupation of Pyongyang by the US military was short-lived. When Chinese troops entered the war in late November 1950, they quickly pushed south and defeated US forces in Pyongyang by December 5.

The United States dropped more bombs on North Korea than on the entire region during World War II.

Most images of the Korean War are of ground battles fought in places like the Chosin Reservoir and Incheon. But much of the destruction caused in North Korea by the US military was carried out in a relentless bombing campaign.

During the three years of the Korean War, US planes dropped 635,000 tons of bombs, both explosive and incendiary, on North Korea. That's more than the 500,000 tons of bombs the United States dropped in the Pacific during World War II, according to figures quoted by historian Charles Armstrong in the Asia-Pacific Journal.

Journalists, international observers and American prisoners of war who were in North Korea during the war reported that almost all the important buildings had been destroyed. In November 1950, North Korea was advising its citizens to dig holes for houses and shelters.

North Korea did not maintain official figures for the victims of the attacks, but information obtained from Russian archives by the Wilson Center's Cold War International History Project brought the number to more than 280,000.

General Curtis LeMay, the father of American strategic bombardments and the architect of the fire raids that destroyed swathes of Japanese cities in World War II, said this about the American bombing of North Korea:

"We went there and fought the war and eventually burned down all the cities in North Korea, one way or another."

Armstrong said the bombing of North Korea has effects that continue to this day.

"The DPRK (Democratic Republic of Korea) government never forgot the lesson of North Korea's vulnerability to US air attack, and for half a century after the Armistice it continued to strengthen anti-aircraft defenses, build underground facilities and eventually develop nuclear weapons for ensuring that North Korea would never find itself in that position again, "Armstrong wrote.

North Korea convinced the Soviet Union and Joseph Stalin to let the war happen

When World War II ended, control of the Korean peninsula, occupied by defeated Japanese troops, was divided between the Soviet Union in the north and the United States in the south.

Kim Il Sung, the leader of North Korea, wanted to unite the two Koreas under the communist regime and requested permission from Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to do so by force, according to records from the Wilson Center.

At Kim's first request to invade in March 1949, Stalin was cautious and did not want to be drawn into a conflict with the United States, which still had occupying troops in South Korea.

But when those troops were withdrawn in the summer of 1949, Stalin's opposition softened, and in April 1950 the Soviet leader was ready to listen to Kim again when the North Korean leader visited Moscow.

Stalin told Kim that the USSR would support the invasion, but only if Kim got Communist China to approve it as well.

Emboldened by China's communist victory over nationalist forces in 1949, in a civil war in which Washington did not intervene, Chinese leader Mao Zedong agreed and offered to be a backup force for North Korean troops in the event that States United intervened.

With that, Kim had the green light to invade.

The Korean War saved Taiwan from a possible communist takeover

In 1949, Communist China was gathering forces along its coast to invade Taiwan, the island to which Chiang Kai-shek and his nationalist forces had fled after losing to Mao and the Communists in the Chinese Civil War.

But the outbreak of the Korean War put a major obstacle in the way of China's communist plans: the US Navy fearing that the fighting in Korea would spread across East Asia, President Harry Truman sent ships warships to the waters between China and Taiwan.

The US State Department tells how close to Taiwan, now a self-governing entity that Beijing still claims as part of China, came to a possible communist takeover.

"In late 1949 and early 1950, American officials were prepared to allow the forces of the People's Republic of China (People's Republic of China) to cross the Strait and defeat Chiang, but after the outbreak of the Korean War in June 1950, the United States sent its Seventh Fleet to the Taiwan Strait to prevent the Korean conflict from spreading south, "says a passage from the department's Office of the Historian.

"The appearance of the Seventh Fleet angered the Chinese communists, who transferred their troops prepared for an invasion of Taiwan to the Korean front," the statement read.

As of October 19, 1950, 12 divisions of Chinese Communist troops, more than a quarter of a million men, were in North Korea, according to an account by the Brookings Institution.

Those Chinese troops would inflict terrible losses on the US and South Korean troops they faced, and eventually drive them out of North Korea entirely.

But China also suffered massive losses; more than 180,000 of his troops were killed.

The first jet-vs-jet aircraft fight

Fighter jets entered military service in World War II with the introduction of the German Messerschmidt 262. But fighter jets did not come face-to-face in a "Top Gun" style dogfight until the Korean War.

Records appear to agree that the first dogfight occurred at Sinuiju in North Korea, near the Yalu River, and on its border with China on November 8, 1950. The Americans, who were flying F-80 Shooting aircraft Star, they were confronted by MiG-15s, Soviet-made planes that were probably being piloted by Soviet pilots from bases in China.

According to a report by the historian of the 51st Combat Wing of the US Air Force, Eight to 12 MiGs arrived after a US flight of four F-80s that day. In a 60-second encounter with one of those MIGs, Air Force 1st Lt. Russell Brown struck a MiG-15 with fire from the barrel of his jet and saw it explode in flames, becoming the first jet fighter pilot in kill in a dogfight, the report says.

But others dispute that account, with a report from the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) that Soviet records show that MiG was not lost that day.

What is certain is that the next day, November 9, 1950, U.S. Navy Lt. Commander William Amen, who was flying an F9F fighter from the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea, shot down a MiG-15 during air strikes. against bridges on the Yalu river.

Soviet records confirm the loss of MiG-15 that day, according to the USNI report.

Later in the war, the United States introduced the F-86 aircraft into the Korean conflict. That plane gained fame in battles against the MiG-15 in what is known as "MiG Alley," the area along the Korean-Chinese border, where Soviet pilots flew in from bases on the Chinese side.

The National Museum of the US Air Force in Ohio explains MiG Alley this way:

"Large MiG formations would be lurking on the Manchurian side of the border. When the UN aircraft entered the MiG Alley, these MiGs would descend from high altitude to attack. If the MiGs were in trouble, they would try to escape above from the border with Communist China. (To avoid a broader war, UN pilots were ordered not to attack targets in Manchuria.) Even with this advantage, Communist pilots were still unable to compete against the best-trained Saber pilots in the US Air Force a death ratio of about 8: 1 against the MiGs. "

The United States never declared war

Although millions of lives were lost during fighting on the Korean peninsula between 1950 and 1953, they were technically victims of what was called a "police action".

Under the United States Constitution, only the United States Congress can declare war on another nation. But it has not done so since World War II.

When North Korea invaded the South in 1950, the President of the United States, Harry Truman, sent the United States Army to intervene as part of a combined effort approved by the United Nations Security Council.

"Fifteen other nations also sent troops under UN command. Truman did not seek a formal declaration of war by Congress; officially, the presence of the United States in Korea was nothing more than" police action "." it reads from a passage in the US National Archives.

And those police actions have become the norm for American military intervention since then. The Vietnam War, the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo have seen US troops engage in combat under Congressional authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF), according to the website of the United States House of Representatives .

Although the AUMF had existed since the beginning of the republic, "after World War II … the AUMF became much broader and often gave Presidents broad authority to involve the US military throughout the world, "says the website of the United States House of Representatives.

"The war was the first major American conflict abroad without a declaration of war, setting a precedent for unilateral presidential power wielded today," wrote Emory University law professor Mary Dudziak in a 2019 opinion column for the Washington Post.

"The Korean War has helped enable the wars of this century forever," Dudziak wrote.