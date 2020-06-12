The LA Times executive editor says the word & # 39; looting & # 39; it has a racist connotation

Los Angeles Times executive editor Norman Pearlstine said using the word "looting" in connection with the riots that took place during the George Floyd protests has a "racist connotation."

At PBS NewsHour on Tuesday, there was a panel discussion about black representation in the newsroom and how recent controversies like in The New York Times would not have happened if black journalists were "at the table."

Pearlstein then shed light on a debate that took place in his own newspaper.

"One of the active discussions we had over the past week was about the use of the word 'looting' to describe the destruction of property," Pearlstein said. "The sentiment among black journalists in The Los Angeles Times that frankly educated the rest of us about the fact that the looting had a derogatory racist connotation and compared it to the type of police behavior and the type of behavior that We actually witnessed it was a false equivalency, and yet it was one that we were doing as journalists if I picked up a copy of our newspaper. "

The president of the National Association of Black Journalists, Dorothy Tucker, called the conversation "interesting" and added that the word "disturbance" falls into a category "similar" to the word "looting".

"I appreciate the fact that you're having that kind of discussion in the LA Times," Tucker told Pearlstein.

On the subject of journalists allowing their opinions to be injected into their reports, Pearlstein recalled the reports during the Vietnam War, citing journalist David Halberstam, who said he was among those who were "leaving their opinions in their journalism", something he thought was "for the best."