The labor market begins to recover, especially for whites and Hispanic Americans







Unemployment rates for both groups fell last month to 12.4% and 17.6%, respectively, below 14.2% for whites and 18.9% for Hispanics in April, both record levels.

Employment also increased for black Americans, but was less robust. For the second consecutive month, less than half of black Americans were working, with only 49.6% of the employed population, an increase of less than 1 percentage point since April. The last time such a small part was working was in 1983.

The unemployment rate of black Americans reached 16.8% in May, slightly higher than last month's 16.7% rate. That ties the highest rate during the Great Recession.

The gap between unemployment rates of black and white Americans It had been reduced considerably in April because the job losses caused by the outbreak affected such a wide swath of workers. Furthermore, a disproportionate share of essential workers They are black Americans, according to an analysis by the left-wing Center for Economic and Political Research. This is particularly true in the public transportation, healthcare and trucking, warehouse and postal service industries. Traditionally, the proportion of unemployed blacks is twice or more than that of whites, except during the Great Recession, when the gap was smaller. Now, as companies begin to rehire, the difference between the two rates widened again. "People will promote this #JobsReport as good and that we are recovering. However, we are leaving blacks behind again, this is true by gender and age." tweeted Olugbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the Center for American Progress, left. "As the economy recovers, African Americans are simply not hired," Ajilore told CNN, citing long-standing job discrimination. Meanwhile, the share of employed Asian Americans fell slightly to 51.7% in May, while their unemployment rate rose to 15%, from 14.5% the previous month. A higher proportion of men and women were in the workforce last month, and both saw declines in their unemployment rates. The unemployment rate for adult women, who have been hit harder In this economic recession, it fell to 13.9% in May, from 15.5% last month. The rate for adult men reached 11.6%, compared to 13% in April. Worker-dominated industries, including restaurants, hospitality, and retail, had been hardest hit by states that required residents to stay home and close non-essential businesses. However, these sectors increased employment in May when states began to reopen. Willian Rodgers III, chief economist at Rutgers University Heldrich Center for Workforce Development, will safely reopen childcare centers, summer camps and schools. "Doing this well can help speed recovery," said Rodgers, who serves on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's Restart and Recovery Commission, where the issue of child care is a focus.









