The labor market begins to recover, especially for whites and Hispanic Americans

Unemployment rates for both groups fell last month to 12.4% and 17.6%, respectively, below 14.2% for whites and 18.9% for Hispanics in April, both record levels.
Employment also increased for black Americans, but was less robust. For the second consecutive month, less than half of black Americans were working, with only 49.6% of the employed population, an increase of less than 1 percentage point since April. The last time such a small part was working was in 1983.
The unemployment rate of black Americans reached 16.8% in May, slightly higher than last month's 16.7% rate. That ties the highest rate during the Great Recession.
Traditionally, the proportion of unemployed blacks is twice or more than that of whites, except during the Great Recession, when the gap was smaller.
Now, as companies begin to rehire, the difference between the two rates widened again.
"As the economy recovers, African Americans are simply not hired," Ajilore told CNN, citing long-standing job discrimination.
Meanwhile, the share of employed Asian Americans fell slightly to 51.7% in May, while their unemployment rate rose to 15%, from 14.5% the previous month.
A higher proportion of men and women were in the workforce last month, and both saw declines in their unemployment rates.
Worker-dominated industries, including restaurants, hospitality, and retail, had been hardest hit by states that required residents to stay home and close non-essential businesses. However, these sectors increased employment in May when states began to reopen.
Willian Rodgers III, chief economist at Rutgers University Heldrich Center for Workforce Development, will safely reopen childcare centers, summer camps and schools.
"Doing this well can help speed recovery," said Rodgers, who serves on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's Restart and Recovery Commission, where the issue of child care is a focus.