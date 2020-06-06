The ladies of & # 39; The Bold Type & # 39; they remember their first meeting in New York

The women of "The Bold Type" had the closest brand night together before filming the first season of the Freeform show.

Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy revealed during their ATX TV … from Couch's panel that the trio first met in the Big Apple and went to see Stevens' now husband, the guitarist for Boys Like Girls Paul DiGiovanni.

"Then we [went] to a restaurant until 3 a.m. and had drinks," recalls Stevens, 27.

He added: "I think during the first five minutes of being together, I vividly remember in my hotel room that I was staying … and I think we pissed in front of each other and thought, 'Well, here we are . & # 39; "

Meanwhile, Dee, 26, and Fahy, 30, had already auditioned together, and like their on-screen characters, they supported each other during the process.

"I clearly remember sitting in a corner, I think we both feel pretty insecure about our auditions," Dee recalled. "Meghann said," I don't know if I did a good job, "and I said," No, f-k that, you did an amazing job! "

Fahy laughed, "He really gave me that talk!"

"The Bold Type," which follows a trio of friends who work at Scarlet magazine in New York City, returns on June 11.