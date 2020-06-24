The Lakers look at J.R. Smith after Avery Bradley chooses not to restart NBA

LOS ANGELES – Lakers shooting guard Avery Bradley decided not to participate in the upcoming NBA season restart in Florida.

He told ESPN Tuesday night that he wants to stay with his wife and three children, including a 6-year-old son with a history of respiratory illness. By sitting, Bradley believes he is losing a projected salary of $ 650,000.

According to an ESPN report, former Knicks guard J.R. Smith is a leading candidate to replace Bradley on the roster when the league resumes play.

Bradley averaged 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while starting 44 games before the season closed in March due to the coronavirus. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the 22-team restart.

"I can't imagine making a decision that can put my family's health and well-being at the slightest risk," Bradley told ESPN. "As promised also, I will use this time to focus on building projects to help strengthen my communities."

Bradley and Kyrie Irving of the Nets have been vocal leaders of a coalition of players who have tried to focus on the issues of social justice and racial equality.