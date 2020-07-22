The largest 3D map of the universe ever created revealed by astrophysicists

The Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), a project involving hundreds of scientists at dozens of institutions around the world, collected decades of data and mapped the universe with telescopes. With these measurements, spanning more than 2 million galaxies and quasars formed over 11 billion years, scientists can now better understand how the universe evolved.

"We know the ancient history of the universe and its recent history of expansion quite well, but there is a problematic gap in the middle of 11 billion years," said cosmologist Kyle Dawson of the University of Utah, who led the team that announced the SDSS findings on Sunday.

"For five years, we have worked to fill that gap, and we are using that information to provide some of the most important advances in cosmology in the past decade," Dawson said in a statement.

This is how it works: the map revealed the first materials that "define the structure in the Universe, starting from the moment the Universe was only about 300,000 years old." The researchers used the map to measure patterns and signals from different galaxies, and to find out how fast the universe was expanding at different points in history. Looking back in space allows you to look back in time.