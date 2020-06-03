Nickelodeon's popular TV show Avatar, the last airbender It remains one of the most beloved cartoons to this day. The show was highly praised for its excellent mix of Japanese and American cultures, while also portraying a fantastic story filled with memorable characters. The show also balanced many mature themes mixed in a fun children's show. The cartoon worked so well that, a few years after its conclusion, he even released a spin-off series, The Legend of Korra.

While the sequel series is not held in such high regard, there is still plenty of praise for it. Fortunately, it is based on what Avatar, the last airbender He had already established himself in his great career of 3 seasons. However, in 3 seasons of greatness, there are still some bumps and missteps. To see some of the series' minor moments, here is our list of the worst episodes of Avatar, the last airbender according to IMDB.

Updated June 2, 2020 by Amanda Bruce: Since the Internet Movie Database is a live site, ratings for TV shows and movies may change as more viewers add their own ratings to the site. With Avatar: The Last Airbender now available to stream on Netflix, even more television fans are watching the show for the first time, and some are watching the series with new eyes, changing their views on the episodes.

fifteen The King of Omashu S1E05 (8.2)

This is not a bad episode in itself, and in fact, there are a slew of episodes that end with a rating between 8.5 and 8.1 on IMDb because they just aren't as outstanding as something like the series' final stretch of episodes. .

In this season one episode, Aang, Katara, and Sokka head to Omashu, looking to have a little fun where Aang used to play with one of his friends 100 years ago. Instead, they catch them, and the local king puts Aang to the test, testing him when he discovers that he is the Avatar. In the end, very few fans were probably surprised that the king turns out to be Aang's old friend.

14 The fugitive S3E07 (8.2)

This episode of the third season does not feel so good with fans simply because it repeats rhythms from history that they have seen before. Katara and Toph don't see eye to eye on next to nothing, and here, Katara has enough when she realizes that Toph's plot and cheating on the locals could get them in trouble.

On the plus side, Katara and Toph end the episode closer than ever, but considering all the ties they've already made in the past, it seems redundant.

13 Winter Solstice, Part 1: The Spiritual World S1E07 (8.2)

Only the seventh episode in the series, this episode started Aang's introduction to the Spirit World, but he did so with a story that looked like Aang could never win. One of the best things about the series is that there is always a little bit of hope.

Aang spends the episode very convinced that he has no idea what is happening or what to do, and it takes most of the story to get answers. For that reason, this episode feels a little more meandering than most, despite setting up many pieces that come into play later in the series.

12 The boy on the iceberg S1E01 (8.1)

Yes, it's true, the first episode of the series is considered one of the worst. Considering that the episode mostly works, it's not surprising that it's a low-ranking one. When a series has over 60 episodes in the story, it stands to reason that the first episode featuring the main characters will not be as good as an episode with a highly emotional arc or one that solves a great mystery.

eleven The Northern Air Temple S1E17 (8.1)

As the first season draws to a close, Aang takes a trip to one of the Air Nation temples with Sokka and Katara. What he finds there initially disgusts him when civilians have established their temple home, destroying things that Aang finds sacred, but simply seeing them as items that are no longer in use.

Aang spends the episode learning about change while the people he meets learn a lesson in secrets and survival. Like many of the first episodes of the series, it features many interesting pieces and introduces many great characters, but the story doesn't catch audiences like later episodes.

10 Imprisoned S1E06 (8.0)

As one of the best of the worst, "Imprisoned" it is actually one of the darkest episodes of the first season. While the series itself has many dark moments, "Imprisoned" he's really the first to set that tone for what initially seemed like a joyous children's show. It also shows how tyrannical the Fire Nation is, as it is discovered that they are capturing the Earthbenders and forcing them to work on a platform.

However, at the end of the episode, Katara manages to convince the imprisoned Earthmasters that there is indeed hope. The prisoners work together to bring down the platform and escape. While there's still plenty of substance within the episode, the suddenly darker nature seems to dazzle its audience, representing the series' first small drop in quality.

9 9 The Water Control Scroll S1E09 (8.0)

Another episode from the first season of the series "The Scroll of Water Control " He sees Katara trying to teach Aang how little he knows about water control. However, he quickly becomes frustrated when Aang masters the things that took forever to understand.

Zuko also successfully attempts to lure Katara into betraying Aang, leading to an altercation between the group and some pirates later in the episode. Overall, "The Waterbending Scroll" offers a strange twist on character development and motivations. Also, the characters make the course correction within the same episode, which makes the rhythm very uncomfortable.

8 The Painted Lady S3E03 (8.0)

In the series' final season, the crew takes a break from their scheduled trip to help a spirit-stricken village of villagers. However, thanks to the Painted Lady, the spirits of the city begin to rise and its inhabitants begin to improve. Finally, it is revealed that the painted Lady is Katara posing as the Lady allowed for the group to stay longer.

Following the reveal, the crew along with some of the villagers unite to defeat nearby Fire Nation soldiers. Part of what makes this episode weaker is the break with the team's primary goal. While it's definitely nice to take a break once in a while, being the third episode of the season feels too early to put the main story in the background. Although the episode is not bad, you can't help but feel trapped as a very serious situation is unfolding elsewhere.

7 7 Bato of the Water Tribe S1E15 (7.9)

"Bato of the Water Tribe" I can't help but feel like a "filler" episode. The episode sees Sokka and Katara discover some means of connection to their father. In doing so, they encounter Bato, a member of the water control tribe and a friend of their father. Meanwhile, Zuko and June finally create a plan to capture Aang once and for all.

At the end of the episode, the characters are on their separate ways once again. Nothing really seems to have been accomplished and very little character development occurs.

6 6 The fortune teller S1E14 (7.9)

In being only marginally worse than "Bato of the Water Tribe, ""The fortune teller " It also falls into the "filler" category, although there are still some cool things about it. The episode itself foreshadows various events that the series would eventually come to.

However, it also tells the public a bit of what would happen between the end of Avatar, the last airbender and The Legend of Korra. Despite its fun nature, there is basically nothing else within the episode. Most other events do little to advance the plot or establish future results. Nevertheless, "The fortune teller " it would be far from the worst episode the series has ever published.

5 5 Jet S1E10 (7.8)

The first season of the series can't help but take missteps. Although luckily, everything beyond the first year would be a huge improvement, Season 1 simply has the most weakest episodes, at least according to IMDB.

"Jet" It serves as the name of the episode, as well as the character the trio meets throughout their journey. "Jet" is used to complete a bit of additional backstory on the Fire Nation and Earth Masters. While this information is necessary and necessary, almost nothing else within the episode is worth it. As a result, that I can't help but feel like a pointless episode and a huge waste for the series.

4 4 The swamp S2E04 (7.8)

Like other episodes here, "The Swamp" is Season 2's first major "filler" episode. After Season 1's grand finale and a great start to the following year, "The Swamp" really sees the characters adapt to their new situations. Zuko and Iroh are on an interesting path, and the episode offers great humor with Iroh, but little else is done for these two characters.

Also, Aang and the gang are looking for a master of earth control, but they run into a unique supernatural entity that is not all that it seems to be. As disappointing as the episode is, it's not even the worst that Season 2 has to offer.

3 Nightmares and daydreams S3E09 (7.8)

As the worst episode of season 3, "Nightmares and daydreams " follows Aang as he struggles to deal with a series of nightmares he believes heralds the future. As a result of these nightmares, Aang is filled with a great sense of doubt.

In fact, for most of the episode, Aang complains that he doesn't feel prepared. While it makes sense that there is some doubt within Aang, the fact that he takes up an entire episode seems completely unnecessary, which makes "Nightmares and daydreams " it seems more of a burden than the proper development of the character.

2 Avatar Day S2E05 (7.6)

As the worst episode of season 2, more than anything "Avatar Day " It is loaded by a round trip overdrive. After the gang finds out about the Avatar Day festival, they quickly learn that the holiday is meant to demonize Avatars rather than honor them.

An audience is constantly led to believe that they are only told something else only moments later. Characters also make drastic life-and-death decisions for a penny, making it a very complicated story disaster. If he had managed to extend or explain some of the events a little more, then perhaps the episode would have been better.

one The great gap S1E011 (7.1)

The worst episode of season 1 and everything Avatar, the last airbender is "The Great Gap". In this episode, Aang and the gang try to break through a deadly canyon filled with separate gangs and other dangers. Along the way, Aang can unite the warring groups using a story that he later reveals was entirely made up on the spot.

The episode actually does a good job of showing off some of Aang's wisdom despite being so young. However, the episode is also loaded with awkward rhythm and random events. In addition to a unique display of Aang's wisdom, the episode overall is simply a disaster.

