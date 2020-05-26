The Last Airbender are related

ScreenRant recently released a post in which its reporter attempted to make news of the fact that Aang and Zuko, two key characters in Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's beloved animated series Avatar, the last airbender are family members

However, the presumption in this article is problematic for two reasons. First, the reveal, which ScreenRant attributes to a series derived from comics, is not a revelation at all (said comic, the third part of a series called The promise, debuted in 2012). Second, the family bond between the two characters was not initially announced by the comic, but was explicitly discussed in the original show.

In The promise, Aang and Zuko wonder how to organize the world now that they have defeated the Fire Lord. Fearing that Zuko may deviate from what he believes to be the right path, Aang seeks guidance from his previous reincarnation, the fire-bending Roku, who in turn reveals that Zuko is his – and, by extension, Aang's great-grandson. .

The point is, although Aang didn't know this yet, the audience did. Look, in the penultimate season of The last AirbenderThere is an episode in which an imprisoned Iroh sets Zuko on a quest to learn the true story of his great-grandfather. After digging through a series of scrolls recounting the fights between Sozin and the war-loving Avatar Roku, an annoyed Zuko confronts his uncle and tells him that he has learned nothing more than the history of the books of text of the Fire Nation. True, Iroh responds, but only in regards to one of his great-grandparents. When Zuko doesn't understand, Iroh confesses that, while Sozin was his father's grandfather, Avatar Roku was from his mother.

Confused? That is understandable. Lineages are quite complicated, especially for new viewers. However, these details are not going to show which character is related to each one, but rather show how Avatar, the last airbender it's related to The promise – One is real business, the other little more than an afterthought.