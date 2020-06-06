The Last Airbender Became Netflix’s #1 Show

More than 15 years later Avatar, the last airbender Finished, this is how the animated series became Netflix's # 1 show. Avatar, the last airbender debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005, introducing audiences to Aang, the latest incarnation of the mighty Avatar, who can master all four forms of elemental flex: air, water, fire, and earth. The series only lasted three seasons, as it concluded prior to the M. Night Shyamalan live-action film. The world of Avatar since then it has continued with The Legend of Korra, but the love for the original series is immense.

Even if Avatar, the last airbender stayed on the cable through reruns, the series has found a new life thanks to Netflix. The streaming service announced earlier this year that the series would debut in May, sparking a huge amount of enthusiasm from fans. But, for a series that ended almost 12 years ago, it was unclear how big a success it was. The last Airbender would be on Netflix. The first days it was available, the show didn't appear at all on Netflix's Top 10, but a few days later, it shot up to the service's # 1 show and stayed on top of the list for nearly a week. As of June 2020, The last Airbender It has remained part of the Top 10 and toppled many other newer pieces of programming, so how did this happen?

Related: Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Finale Explained

One of the keys to Avatar, the last airbenderThe renewed popularity builds on the passionate fan base the series has amassed in the past. It made a lasting impression on many viewers 15 years ago, and they are obviously eager to revisit the show. The last Airbender He debuted on Nickelodeon with more than 3 million viewers, and some of his most watched episodes outshone 5 million. This is also the first time that the show has been available on a streaming service, so Netflix's accessibility and availability helped drive Avatar, the last airbender to be the # 1 show on the service.

As popular as the show was on Nickelodeon, the show's pre-existing audience probably wouldn't be enough to move up the charts. The legacy that The last Airbender on the left and the excitement generated by coming to Netflix could have resulted in millions more discovering the show for the first time. This could be the reason why it took a few days for him to appear in the Top 10, as hardcore fans generated interest online, and interest increased. Thanks to Netflix's 186 million subscribers worldwide (and approximately 70 million in the US alone), The last Airbender It was successful when people watched the show again or finally decided to dive in. It also doesn't hurt that the series came in the midst of a global pandemic when people are home even more and might be looking for escapist entertainment.

Interest in Avatar, the last airbender It's not just an example of how beloved the series is, it's also good news for Netflix's future. Netflix announced in 2018 that they are developing a live action The last Airbender reinvent yourself with the original creators of the show. There hasn't been much news since then, but that could change quickly. Now that Avatar, the last airbender Proven to be a huge draw for Netflix, interest in a live-action series could be even greater. With the big budget that a live-action adaptation will need, hopefully the performance of the original animated series will push Netflix to no expense.

MORE: Is it Legend of Korra on Netflix, Prime, or Hulu? Where to look online

90 day fan theory: Lana is married to another man