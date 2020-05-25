The Last Airbender reportedly features LGBT characters

According to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us that Snyder Cut will come to HBO Max and that a television series of Percy Jackson, the live action of Netflix, is being developed. Avatar, the last airbender Supposedly, the adaptation will feature not one, but several original LGBT characters.

Aang and his friends' universe is no stranger to diversity. The last Airbender It featured a host of strong female characters that other shows would have relegated to sexually attractive objects without a second thought. Its sequel series, The Legend of KorraIt even featured a powerful and tomboyish female lead, and one who ended her final season entering what was supposed to be a romantic relationship with her female co-star.

As progressive as creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were to turn their animated protagonist for kids and teens into lesbians in 2014, their decision to do so was heavily criticized for several reasons. For one thing, Korra's sexual orientation was extremely poorly established in the earlier chapters of her story, making the same-sex relationship feel less like an organic plot element and more like an ideological complement.

Also, since The Legend of Korra Failing to meet the impossible standards set by their titanic predecessor, fans accused DiMartino and Konietzko of using Korra's sexuality to lure some additional viewers in by way of a shock value. But while the creators may have failed to do justice to the LGBT section of their audience in the past, Netflix has now given them a second chance to correct their mistakes.

While the streaming service has more money than it knows what to do, a live-action version of Avatar, the last airbender It is known to be one of the most cursed projects in all of Hollywood, at least since Sixth Sense Director M. Night Shyamalan horribly butchered the beloved animated show with its excruciating adaptation in 2010. That said, if the original creators of the show can't do this, then no one will.