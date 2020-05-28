The last airbender to be their game of thrones

According to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us that Percy jackson restarts as a streaming series and Ahsoka Tano will be on The Mandalorian season 2, which we now know to be correct: Netflix is ​​preparing its next live-action adaptation of Avatar, the last airbender be the streamer equivalent of the HBO show Game of Thrones.

Although this news may seem trivial, it reveals much more than the simple fact that Netflix is ​​trying to get a big budget, a mega hit on a large scale. On the one hand, yes Avatar going to be the streaming giant's own staff game of Thrones We should expect that the series, of which very little is currently known, will be the platform's tent project for years to come.

Given the game of Thrones had eight seasons, and Avatar, which originally aired in 20-minute programming blocks on Nickelodeon, just four, it's safe to say that Netflix will complete its project with a host of additional content. However, it remains to be seen if that fill will be one or two (or three) new seasons.

Actually, we've already seen some of that. In a recent report, series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced that they would add a couple of LGBT characters to the story that did not appear in their original version. Although it was initially thought to be little more than an attempt to make the show more representative, these characters now appear to be the tip of some kind of DLC iceberg.

If there's any show on earth that can rival game of Thronesis Avatar. That said, the Westeros story has one thing that the legend of Aang will never have, and that is the element of surprise. In fact, one of the reasons why George R.R.'s epic fantasy Martin became as popular as he was because no one could guess what would happen in the next episode.

Of course, almost every movie buff on earth already knows the story of Avatar, the last airbender like the back of your own hand. How exactly Netflix will keep their show engaging, then, is a question that only they can answer, but we certainly look forward to seeing them try.