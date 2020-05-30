The last airbender will reportedly be the most expensive Netflix show to date

If you are one of the many people who take advantage Avatar, the last airbenderWith the timely return to Netflix while trapped at home, you'll probably remember that the streaming giant has been developing a live-action remake of the classic Nickelodeon series by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. With the two confirmed to return as showrunners alongside composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the chances of the reinvention complying with the source material seem good, and now we've heard something that is sure to help incorporate more carbon into the engine of this kick drum train.

According to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us that Netflix is ​​doing a Extraction Sequel and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max, both correct: The next remake will be the most expensive original show on the streaming site so far. We can't be sure what that will mean in terms of actual numbers, but the company has kept a famous loose hand in the budgets for its original series and movies, and they tell us they're going to come out with this one. .

The most notable among his lavish productions are Altered carbon, with a rumored budget of around $ 80 million according to unofficial estimates, and The crown, with a budget of between $ 100 million and $ 150 million just for its first two seasons. Yes Avatar, the last airbender in fact you will be blessed with such an expensive production that surpasses any of these shows, you may be able to portray your fantasy world as vividly as your original hand drawn material.

Of course, this information is subject to change, as productions can be modified and budgets can be cut, but despite that possibility and the current lack of a definitive release date, Avatar, the last airbender It looks like it might be one of the few live action-worthy adaptations of cartoons.