The last celebration on July 4 in DC cost twice as much as in previous years, according to a report.







The Government Accountability Office report found that Independence Day events in 2016, 2017, and 2018 cost between $ 6 and $ 7 million annually.

"In 2019, with the addition of the Salute to America event, the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Executive Office of the President made additional efforts," the report said.

"The estimated costs for the 2019 events on the National Mall increased to more than $ 13 million," he continues. "This increase was attributable to the cost to the Department of Defense of transporting multiple vehicles to the National Mall, the production and execution of the Salute to America event, and the additional security involved because the President attended the event."

Last year's festivities had a strong military focus, with flyovers, tanks, and other ceremonial units such as Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the US Army Band ("Pershing & # 39; s Own"), and the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Team .

After a flyby from the plane that normally serves as Air Force One, Trump made 20 minutes of remarks that were a tribute to the nation's early history and its military. In an approach that pleased the crowd, the President greeted each branch of the military as an aircraft from its fleets, including a stealth B-2 bomber and the Blue Angels, flew overhead, causing Washington's buildings to shake and rumble. The bands announced the individual branches with their official March songs. The plan was to have two M1 Abrams tanks, two Bradley combat vehicles and one M88 armored recovery vehicle, along with an "appropriate" number of accompanying personnel, a US defense official told CNN at the time. There should have been 750 to 800 military personnel at the celebration, a defense official told CNN. That did not include members of the DC National Guard who were activated to provide traffic control and security on the streets and in the city's Metro system. Last year marked a greatly expanded version of how presidents routinely celebrate July 4, usually with a picnic for service members and their families at the South Lawn of the White House, followed by a fireworks show over the Monument. to Washington. Event costs were based on several different funding sources. The National Park Service redirected nearly $ 2.5 million to help cover extravagance-related costs, according to The Washington Post, the money the newspaper says is generally "primarily intended to improve parks across the country." The Department of the Interior announced in a statement just before the event that the additional fireworks, valued at $ 750,000, had been donated.

