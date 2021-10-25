The Joe Bob Briggs show has been on TV for over 20 years. This will be their last season before they stop the show. They are going out with a bang as The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 4 has a lot to give. The show will be on TV stations in countries like Italy, France, and Australia. They will have horror legends like Tobe Hooper, Tom Savini, Lloyd Kaufman. This show has aired before. The people who talk about movies on the radio also wrote books about them. You can read these too!

What is the information related to The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 4?

Shudder has announced that there will be a new season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. It will start in 2022 and we will get some new episodes of the show this year too. I like Joe Bob and I watch Monstervision. It is on TNT and people like it. A shudder is a good place for a personality like Joe Bob because they do well on Twitter each Friday Night when they show The Last Drive-In.

I am excited to do another season of The Last Drive-in because I like the family we have built. I never felt this close to an audience before. Joe Bob likes scary movies. He wants people to watch them. He says, “stop by” every town where he does it. Joe Bob has been on TV. He talked with Bruce Campbell, Jeffrey Combs, Eli Roth, and Roger Corman. It is crazy that all of this happened because Joe Bob did a 24-hour show in 2018. People liked the show, so Joe Bob is still hosting.

What can we expect from The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 4?

Three years after Shudder debuted Joe Bob Briggs’ show, they have just ordered a fourth season of it. They think that people are still as passionate about his wit and wisdom as ever. The third season of this show just finished. We will have to wait a long time until the next one come out, but there might be a Christmas special this year. I hope it is as good as last year’s special.

The Last Drive-In is a show that people can watch together. They come and see what movies Joe Bob Briggs will be showing and hear what he, Darcy, and their special guests will have to say about them. We are excited to show you the new season of The Last Drive-In. It will be a lot of fun and we cannot wait for what Joe Bob is going to make next.

On the show “The Last Drive-In”, Briggs talks about horror movies. He talks about what they are and how they came to be. They show two movies and talk about them. Recently, the third season of a show was on TV. The seasons are new. It has interviews with film icons, Bruce Campbell, Jeffrey Combs, Eli Roth, and Roger Corman. Shudder and Briggs teamed up in July 2018 for a 24-hour marathon. This was supposed to be Briggs’ final farewell to televised movie hosting. The Last Drive-In was a TV show that turned out to be popular. Shudder brought it back as a weekly series and for special holidays, too.

What are the other updates?

Joe Bob Briggs, who is also a horror host and expert, is doing a new show. He will do Friday night double features on the Shudder network. The Last Drive-In offers a new movie every week. You can see horror movies from the past or old movies. Sometimes people come to the show. They are special guests.

You can go to the website IMDb and find out about the show The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. Sometimes it has marathons or other special episodes that are not part of the regular seasons. They count those as seasons too. There have been three seasons of “The Last Drive-In.” There is a new season coming soon. Joe Bob Briggs, the host, takes Darcy the Mail Girl on each show. The show is made by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell. Austin Jennings directs the show.

I am so happy that there is more of Last Drive-In to look forward to and I have been a fan of Joe Bob Briggs for a long time because he was on The Movie Channel when I was a kid and I watched his show, Drive-In Theater. I missed out on a lot of his Monstervision TV time, but I am following him now on Shudder.