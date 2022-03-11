Netflix has a wide variety of medieval series to choose from, but The Last Kingdom is one of the best. The show follows the story of Uhtred, a Saxon who was captured and raised by the Danes. As he grows older, he realizes that he wants to protect his homeland – England – from the Danish invaders. The first three seasons are now available on Netflix, and the fourth season released on 26 April 2020. If you’re looking for an exciting medieval series to watch, The Last Kingdom is definitely worth checking out!

Season 5 of The Last Kingdom announced

Since the release of Netflix’s original series The Last Kingdom, fans have been waiting for a new season. The news of an upcoming feature film based on the show sparked a rapid increase in heartbeats when it first broke, but only last month did a trailer and release date for Season 5 emerge. Now that the suspense is over, fans can anticipate even more epic confrontations between the Saxons and the Danes. But before season 5 comes out let’s take a trip down to what happened in season 4 of The Last Kingdom.

Uthred comes back to Bebbanburg

Season 4 begins with Uthred finding out that Leofric’s (Adrien Bower) power over Bebbanbrug is confined due to numerous Scot assaults. Recognizing that this is the perfect occasion to get back the land that’s his inheritance, Uthred goes to Wessex and requests that King Edward (Timothy Innes) help him on his charge. Since the new king isn’t ready to advance some of his men for the cause, Uthred, his son, Father Beocca (Ian Hart), and the rest of his fellows return to Bebbanburg in the hopes of subordinating it by themselves.

However, things get out of hand with Wihtgar’s (Leofric’s son) unanticipated appearance. As the people of Bebbanburg ally with Wihtgar (Ossian Perret), Uthred isn’t only left at a downside but loses one of his best friends, Beocca, during the failed attempt. In the middle of a crossway, the protagonist has no choice but to once again get involved in the discord between the Saxons and Danes.

The battle of Tettenhall happened

As Aethelred and his armed forces gain multiple wins over the Vikings in East Anglia, he’s suddenly angered by the news that Mercia is under attack and blames Eardwulf for following Haesten’s advice. While they try to finish what they started, Uthred meets with Athelfled and is eager to clash alongside her in the Battle of Tettenhall. With the agitated pressures between the Welsh and the Danes in the battleground, the fight is nearly too hard to handle.

Still, the Welsh take the upper hand when King Edward and Aethelred show up at Tettenhall and guarantee the win over of the Vikings. During the fight, Uthred has a one-on-one face-off with Cnut, who accidentally admits to killing Ragnar (Tobias Santelmann). When Brida overhears this, she rebels against him and kills Cnut before being knocked down by the Welch as a slave.

Mercia gets Attacked

Meanwhile, Aethelred (Toby Regbo) focuses on holding over Dane land with Haesten’s (Jeppe Beck Laursen) backing. Eardwulf ( commander of Aethelred’s household troops played by Jamie Blackley) meets with Haesten, who advises the King of Mercia to overrun East Anglia and add it to his sphere while the Danes head to Ireland. Agreeing with this plan, Aethelred prepares to charge East Anglia and sends a couple of monks to Bebbanburg to get back the Heart of St. Oswald as a memorial to accelerate his chances of a flourishing mission.

Although the opportunity to conquer East Anglia sounded opportune, Mercia was left defenceless, giving way for Cnut (Magnus Brunn) and Brida (Emily Cox) to invade it alongside the Dane troops. Athelfled (Millie Brady) calls for instant intervention, but her brother believes that it would be best to await Aethelred’s return so that they can all join forces. Seeing that it’s over to her to defend her people, Aethelfled intimately flees Wessex and requests that the King of Wales send his men to help fight the Danes.

Will season 4 impact season 5 in any way?

Although Season 4 had fairly of a peaceful conclusion, Season 5 indicates that the armistice between the Danes and the Saxons won’t hold up for long. Since Brida is still mad with Uthred and the Saxons, she’s formerly again filled with the appetite to fight back and hurt Uthred the same way he hurt her by coming after his bloodline. As these two characters face off, we will also witness Edward battling for a unified England, just as his father pictured of. Indeed though we know what happens in the end historically speaking, Season 5 pledges to fill in the blanks for the fictional characters’unforeseeable fortune.

When is season 5 of The Last Kingdom coming up?

Season 5 of the series premiered on 9 March 2022. Do not forget to catch up with the show and enjoy watching the show.