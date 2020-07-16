The last man in the bag of 2020: "Trump's secret voters"

A majority (57%) believe there is an electorate of "Trump secret voters."
These people believe that there are a number of alleged secret voters in their communities who support President Donald Trump but will not tell anyone, as Monmouth says.
"The media constantly reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016," said Monmouth poll director Patrick Murray. "The specter of a secret Trump vote looms in 2020."
The idea of "secret voters" is not entirely far-fetched. In the wake of Trump's 2016 victory, a study suggested "that the people who kept their vote secret voted overwhelmingly for Trump."
"It was this second motivation, concern about one's reputation, that made people's secret votes particularly burdensome. When people were more concerned about their reputation, they were more likely to reflect on the secret. In short, they felt disingenuous in their interactions with others. "
Point: "Trump's Secret Voters" sounds strange, but most Pennsylvanians believe they are very real.