The last man in the bag of 2020: "Trump's secret voters"

A new Monmouth poll shows presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 13-point lead in Pennsylvania, making him another key state with good poll news for the former vice president. But it also seems that most Pennsylvania residents are skeptical.

A majority (57%) believe there is an electorate of "Trump secret voters."

These people believe that there are a number of alleged secret voters in their communities who support President Donald Trump but will not tell anyone, as Monmouth says.

"The media constantly reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016," said Monmouth poll director Patrick Murray. "The specter of a secret Trump vote looms in 2020."

Consider Trump's surprising victory in 2016. Before Election Day, polls consistently showed Democrat Hillary Clinton with a single-digit lead; however, Trump won the state (albeit in a very limited way, by 0.7 percentage points).

The idea of ​​"secret voters" is not entirely far-fetched. In the wake of Trump's 2016 victory, a study suggested "that the people who kept their vote secret voted overwhelmingly for Trump."

One of the study's authors, Michael Slepian, explained: "According to the investigation, people were concerned that expressing their political support would create conflict and discussion with those around them. They also expressed concern that if they revealed who they actually voted for, their reputation would be affected."

"It was this second motivation, concern about one's reputation, that made people's secret votes particularly burdensome. When people were more concerned about their reputation, they were more likely to reflect on the secret. In short, they felt disingenuous in their interactions with others. "

Point: "Trump's Secret Voters" sounds strange, but most Pennsylvanians believe they are very real.

