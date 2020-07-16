The last man in the bag of 2020: "Trump's secret voters"

A new Monmouth poll shows presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 13-point lead in Pennsylvania, making him another key state with good poll news for the former vice president. But it also seems that most Pennsylvania residents are skeptical.

A majority (57%) believe there is an electorate of "Trump secret voters."

These people believe that there are a number of alleged secret voters in their communities who support President Donald Trump but will not tell anyone, as Monmouth says.

"The media constantly reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016," said Monmouth poll director Patrick Murray. "The specter of a secret Trump vote looms in 2020."