The Last of Us Part 2 gets 20 minutes of new images and game details

As promised previously, last State of Play stream last night from PlayStation gave us a big meaty slice of the upcoming sequel The Last of Us Part 2 in action, and a few more details of what we can expect from the next chapter in Ellie and Joel's story when it launches for PlayStation in a few weeks.

In the video, which we have embedded below, developer Naughty Dog & # 39; s, Neil Druckmann, tells us about the story of the sequel, set several years after the events of the first game (and, of course, the SPOILERS for the first game follows from this point) with Ellie now living alone in the Jackson, Wyoming community. A "traumatic event" brings young Ellie back to the dangerous post-apocalyptic world, promising new adjacent places in North America and Seattle that were not explored in the previous game, and it seems that the seasonal structure of the previous title will return, which will return manifest in the climate you will find in the surroundings.

Enemy wise, it appears that you will be facing two major human factions in the course of the game, the Washington Liberation Front or WLF, which are a kind of military faction that pitted against the royal military during the outbreak, and are equipped with great firepower. The other faction, the Seraphites, also known as Scars, are a group of religious fanatics who prefer a stealth approach and attack from the shadows. His human enemies will also have new ways to track him, with attack dogs being added to the mix that he will have to avoid or deal with so they don't reveal his position; Fortunately, your inability to see through walls. Listening Mode will also show you your scent trail, giving you an opportunity to keep moving to avoid detection.

Naturally, you'll also have to deal with the infected, and while the Runners and terrifying Clickers and Stalkers return from the first game, the new grotesque stages of Infected will also debut in this sequel, with the first one shown in the armored The Shamblers, which not only They possess a tough exterior, but they also emit a cloud of poisonous spores that can burn anyone unlucky enough to get caught in the cloud. They also promise more infected, but Naughty Dog is choosing to keep them a secret for now until you can play the game for yourself.

Ellies' new abilities, allies, and a bit of riding are also shown in the long stream of State of Play, which you can watch in full below, and it's probably the most in-depth look we'll see in the game. before launch; despite those terrible leaks a few weeks ago.

That being said, don't forget to come back here for our review of the game in the near future: The Last of Us Part 2 will launch on PlayStation 4 on June 19.