The Last of Us Part 2 has a great PlayStation Vita cameo

An unexpected cameo appeared in the Naughty Dog game reveal of The last of us part 2 Wednesday: the PlayStation Vita, which has somehow managed to survive until 2038. Sadly, the last remaining Vita owner to survive the mutant Cordyceps Ellie killed the mushroom, who brutally stabbed its owner in the neck.

In terms of product placement, it's a nice nod to the only system capable of playing Uncharted: Golden Abyss, although the extensive State of Play game segment shows that people in the future are playing Miami Hotline (which is on sale right now on PS4 and is compatible with the Vita). Maybe they just can't get enough slaughter in real life and are looking for a digital solution. Vita's cameo is a rare moment of humor (of some sort) in a grim and graphically violent new look The last of us Part 2, which is full of people stabbed, shot, mutilated and hanged.

Naughty Dog has a history of good placement of Sony products. The developer also worked on a PlayStation cameo (with Crash Bandicoot) in Unexplored 4: A ThiefThe end.

For a longer look at The last of us part 2 Gameplay, featuring Vita's cameo in 16 minutes, check out the 20-minute PS4 game right here.