The last person to receive the US Civil War pension. USA Passed away at 90

The last person to receive a pension from the American Civil War has died.

Irene Triplett had cashed a check for $ 73.13 each month, a century and a half after the war ended, until her death at the age of 90 on Sunday, according to your obituary in The Wall Street Journal.

There were several factors to the shocking payments. Triplett's father, Pvt. Mose Triplett, fathered her during her second marriage, when she was just a few weeks away from her 84th birthday.

And Irene, who was mentally disabled, qualified for the pension as a helpless adult son of a veteran, receiving $ 876 a year. He passed away due to complications from surgery at a North Carolina nursing home where he resided.

Mose Triplett fought on both sides in the war. First, he enlisted in the Confederacy, fighting for two North Carolina infantry. He was in the 26th North Carolina Infantry Regiment when he became ill when they marched to Gettysburg and ended up missing the historic battle that led to the death, injury, or capture of all but a few dozen in his regiment.

Triplett fled the hospital and then joined a Union regiment in Tennessee as a Confederate deserter, the Journal reported.

After the war, Mose Triplett ended up marrying Elida Hall in 1924, when she was 34 and he was 83.

The Wilkes Genealogical Society in Wilkes County, North Carolina first raised awareness of Irene's unusual story in 2011, when she appeared in her quarterly publication, The Washington Post reported.

Irene appeared to have a difficult life growing up in Wilkes County, according to multiple reports of her life.

"Irene couldn't remember much of her childhood and she doesn't remember Mose," the historical society wrote in her article. “She has practically no memories of fun, gifts, friends, neighbors or such, since they lived so isolated, and had to work on the farm every day, where they mainly raised chickens and also had some pigs and cows. .

In a feature In the Journal in 2014, Irene said she started chewing tobacco in elementary school and that teachers at school and her parents routinely beat her.

Her fellow students teased her, saying that her father was a "traitor", before she dropped out after sixth grade without developing reading or writing skills.

"I didn't care about either one, to tell you the truth about it," Irene told the Journal. “I wanted to get away from both of them. She wanted to get me a house and crawl by herself. "

He found peace in the long-term spotlight where he spent his last days, telling the Journal that it was the favorite place he lived in while spending his days watching television, participating in crafts, and attending religious services.