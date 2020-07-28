The last quarter was probably the worst on record for the US economy.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect an annualized decrease of 34.1% between April and June. That would be the worst quarter since the BEA began keeping quarterly records in 1947. It would also be more than four times worse than the decline during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
But the quality of the recovery is less about how it starts and more about how sustainable it is in the long term, said Michael Gregory, deputy chief economist at BMO.
While many people are expected to be able to return to work, the pace of the rebound in the labor market is vital to the recovery. This is because the United States economy is highly dependent on consumer spending, and consumers spend less when they are out of work.
"Our concern has always been that, in the absence of a vaccine or herd immunity or clear and effective treatment, both business and consumer confidence do not recover from what they were before. That would be a shadow over spending. of consumers, "said Gregory.
A lot could go wrong.
But some economists and legislators worry that too high benefits may prevent workers from returning to the job market. Policymakers must take on the difficult job of finding the right amount of unemployment aid so that Americans can live and help rebuild the economy, but they are also encouraged to return to work when possible.
With an unemployment rate still at 11.1%, higher than during the worst moments of the financial crisis, cutting unemployment benefits too far could have serious consequences for consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of states' economic growth United. The U.S. unemployment rate is expected to drop to 10.3% in the July jobs report to be released next week. Consumer confidence declined in July after a large spike in June as consumers became less optimistic about the economy in the short term, the Conference Board reported Tuesday.
But experts are concerned about the slowdown in the job recovery.
Economists believe that it will take years for the GDP of the United States to return to where it was before the pandemic.
– Phil Mattingly contributed to this article.