The late Seoul mayor Park Won soon left a will to apologize

The late mayor of Seoul, Park Won, soon left a will to apologize before his death.

Park, 64, was found dead early Friday on a wooded hill in northern Seoul hours after he disappeared amid allegations of sexual harassment. Police said there were no signs of crime at the site, but declined to disclose a cause of death.

Park in his letter said he felt "sorry for all people" and asked to be cremated.

"I feel sorry for all the people. I thank everyone who has been with me in my life, "he said in the note published by the South Korean government." I always regret my family because I have only given them pain. Please incinerate my body and scatter through my parents' graves.

The mayor built his name as a civic activist before being elected mayor in 2011.

He was seen as a rising star in President Moon Jae-in's liberal Democratic Party and had been seen as a possible presidential candidate in the 2022 election.

Her daughter alerted police Thursday that Park had left a "voluntary" audio message before leaving her residence for the last time, prompting a massive search that involved hundreds of police and firefighters, drones, and tracking dogs. .

The Seoul-based SBS television network reported that one of the mayor's secretaries had filed a complaint with police the day before about alleged sexual harassment, such as unwanted physical contact dating back to 2017.

