The latest Airbender show will reportedly have no white tracks

According to sources close to WGTC, they told us Percy jackson restarts as a broadcast series and Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart had secret cameos on Hobbs & Shaw, all of which was true: the main cast of Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation Avatar, the last airbender It will consist exclusively of actors of color.

It's unclear if the demographic makeup of the main characters was decided before the cast or if it just turned out that way. That said, it could have been a conscious decision by the show's creators. If you take a look at the animated series, after all, you will find that a lot of clues, like Katara and Sokka, were drawn with dark skin tones.

Although Aang, Toph, and Zuko have so far been portrayed as white, the cultures to which they belong bear a greater resemblance to those of the Far East than Europe and America. The Fire Nation, for example, through its language and architecture, follows the model of the Chinese Empire, while the various temples of the air nomads were clearly inspired by Buddhist monasteries.

The relationship between real-world representation and fictional storytelling has always been tenuous at best, and that's twofold for fantasy, the plots of which often span entire globes. George R.R. Martin, the creator of A song of ice and fire, better known as the books that inspired game of Thrones, has been criticized for not including more people of color in his work, like George Lucas of Star Wars.

Martin's response to this accusation, one he shares with many writers, is that the internal logic of his story is more important than the social and cultural questions that affect the lives of his audience. Although the author has expressed his deepest condolences for the quest to make Hollywood a more diverse industry, he continues to defend Westeros's overwhelming "whiteness," on the grounds that he modeled it after England, and established it at a time during which the Intercontinental travel was not as common as it is on ours.

Of course, each story is different, and to the extent that Avatar, the last airbender He is concerned, his decision to portray his protagonists with actors of color makes sense not only from a political perspective, but also from a narrative perspective.