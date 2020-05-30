The latest in coronavirus testing procedures on recent WWE TV recordings | Newsdio

Since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, WWE has been making series of television recordings for its weekly shows in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

Starting this week, WWE had NXT and development talent serve as fans on the recordings as they stand where the crowd would be but behind the Plexiglas to stay within social distancing guidelines.

As recently as Friday Night SmackDown, WWE had Michael Cole declare that those talents who served as fans had been tested for the coronavirus. However, it did not specifically state what they had been tested for.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is not testing COVID-19. Instead, they have continued with temperature and symptom controls.

Meltzer wrote: “Although it was hinted on air that they were testing all the talent for COVID-19, there was no testing done again on the shots over the past week, past temperature readings and asking people if they were not feeling well. "

According to the report, many people found this surprising, since not only AEW but the UFC has also been conducting COVID-19 tests for all athletes while running shows.

Clearly, WWE is a bigger company than AEW and could afford to do this kind of testing.