The latest on Kurt Angle's status with WWE after the appearance of NXT | Newsdio

WWE Hall of Fame member Kurt Angle was suspended by WWE in April as part of a massive layoff of talent and staff due to budget cuts.

Since his retirement last year, Angle had been an behind-the-scenes producer to help talent with his matches on the Raw brand. With WWE bringing Angle back to be the special guest referee for Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Cage fight on Wednesday's NXT episode has been speculated on what his status is with the company.

Dave Meltzer He reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he has heard nothing about Angle and has signed a new agreement.

It was noted that Meltzer was told that Angle is still paid until mid-July, like the rest of the people with major contracts who were released. This is a situation similar to Drake Maveric's status as he is working for the company, although he was released.

The same goes for planning to use Sarah Logan at one point. Despite being fired, WWE can use talent until its non-competition clause expires.

On a related note, the pro wrestling legend went to Facebook to show a new photo and wrote in the caption: “My wife digs her chest hair. Retiring from wrestling is good. In the next chapter. #It is true."