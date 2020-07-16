The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The White House insists that new rules for reporting Covid data from hospitals are about "getting more data, not less data," made available to health experts and the public, following the reaction of some researchers. .

The administration ordered hospitals to send data on coronavirus patients to the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington instead of to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, leading to some experts to say that the measure undermines the CDC and creates confusion.

"The intention is that we must ensure that there is daily data that is delivered to Dr. [Deborah] Birx and others who are focusing on many of our actions with remdesivir and identify critical points," said the press secretary of White House, Kayleigh. McEnany said at a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

McEnany said there are two methods of data collection.

“One is the national health care safety net, and this is a CDC system, and this is where hospitals voluntarily report their data, and about 81% of hospitals report their data. So we don't need 81% of the hospitals that report their data, we need 100% of the data because it is critical that Dr. Birx and others receive daily admissions, ICU usage, and PPE numbers, and when it only gets 81% of hospital data, which means it has 19% of hospitals that we don't know are in need, "McEnany said.

The second method, he said, is "the teletracker database and this is an HHS system, and this was initially used for provider relief purposes, and we asked hospitals to report their Covid admissions to us so we could identify possible hot spots and it turns out that these data ended up being more complete, more up-to-date with the information and, therefore, ensuring that hospitals report them to this system where we are obtaining more complete data. "

She said the information collected "is open source information, available to CDC."

"No one is taking away CDC access or data and that data is routinely released so that the American people are fully informed," he told reporters. "The CDC database is the public information that has been available. It will continue to be public, it should be public."

"It's about getting more data, not less data, and particularly making sure that our doctors get that data daily," McEnany said.

Some background: CNN previously reported that former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser said Wednesday that changing the route of the hospital's data is a "step backward" for the country's coronavirus response.

"It is another example of CDC being marginalized. Not only should data get to CDC, but CDC should be talking to the public through the media every day," Besser told the chief medical correspondent for CNN Dr. Sanjay Gupta in an interview.