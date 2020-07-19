The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Professional diver Emiliano Pescarolo contracted a coronavirus in March and spent 17 days in the hospital in the Italian port city of Genoa, before being released on April 10.

Now, three months later, the 42-year-old man still has trouble breathing. "Once back home, even after weeks, I couldn't see any progress: if I took a short walk, it was like climbing Mount Everest. I was also short of breath just talking. I was very concerned," he said.

Pescarolo is one of dozens of former Covid patients receiving care at a rehabilitation clinic in Genoa, and he says he's starting to see some progress.

For much of Europe, the peak of Covid-19 infections has passed. But although hospitals are no longer inundated with acute cases, there are thousands of people who confirmed or suspected Covid and, weeks or months later, say they are far from fully recovered.

In the UK, online communities of "Long Covid" victims have sprung up as people try to control what appears to be the long-term effects of a virus that is still largely unknown. Meanwhile, health authorities in the UK and Italy, two of the European nations most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, are beginning to offer rehabilitation services to Covid-19 survivors.

These are likely to have to be powerful, as research now indicates that coronavirus is a multi-system disease that can harm not only the lungs, but also the kidneys, liver, heart, brain, and nervous system, the skin and the gastrointestinal tract.

Dr. Piero Clavario, director of the post-Covid rehabilitation institute Pescarolo attended in Genoa, said his team had begun contacting several hundred Covid survivors treated by hospitals in the district in May. Of these, they have now visited more than 50.

"They are not only those who were in the ICU and intubated because of Covid, but also the patients who spent no more than three days in the hospitals and then went home," he said. "We are investigating aspects beyond standard virological and pulmonary examinations."