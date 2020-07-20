The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Health officials in Los Angeles reported the highest number of hospitalizations in one day with 2,216 people hospitalized, compared to the previous record of 2,193, established on July 15.

Eleven people died and 2,848 new cases were reported Sunday, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health. This is a significant drop in both numbers from last week.

More than half of all new cases reported in Los Angeles were in people under the age of 41, according to the statement.

Statewide, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports that both hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to rise on the 14-day average.

The seven-day average of new cases has exceeded 9,000, with 9,127 per day.

According to CPDH, the 32 counties on the state's "watch list" that have closed most indoor activities are home to 80% of California's population.

California has 384,692 confirmed cases and 7,685 coronavirus deaths.