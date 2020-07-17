The latest on the coronavirus pandemic: live updates

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega attends a meeting in Panama City on April 10, 2015. Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has not been seen in public for more than a month, as the virus continues to spread throughout Latin America.

Ortega's last public appearance was on June 10 in a virtual conference on the post-pandemic economy with the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

There was a similar period of absence at the start of the pandemic, when Ortega spent more than 40 days out of public view. The government offered no explanation for that absence.

The government has reported nearly 100 deaths related to the new coronavirus and 3,147 confirmed cases as of Thursday, although skepticism persists regarding the transparency of the data provided by the Ortega administration, especially since the government controls all information from the tests. The country's population is estimated to be around 6.5 million, according to 2018 figures provided by the World Bank.

According to an investigation by the Nicaraguan Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, an interdisciplinary monitoring group that works to "fill the information gap on Covid-19 in Nicaragua," at least 2,225 people have died from the virus. Confirmed cases in the country have reached at least 7,893, according to the group.