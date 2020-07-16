The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews briefs the media on conditions regarding the Covid-19 situation in Melbourne, Australia on July 6. Andy Brownbill / AP

Australia's Victoria state has suffered its worst day since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 317 new cases reported in 24 hours, state officials said Thursday.

Two 80-year-old men died from Covid-19 the day before, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said. That brings Victoria's death toll to 29, and the national number to 111.

Of the 317 new cases, only 28 were related to known outbreaks. The remaining 289 cases are still under investigation.

The number of coronavirus-related patients in Victoria hospitals increased to 109, with 29 in the ICU, Andrews said.

Meanwhile, the neighboring state of New South Wales registered 10 new cases of Covid-19, the Health Department announced Thursday. The NSW outbreak has been linked to the Victoria outbreak, with a man who traveled from Melbourne to Sydney in June and then met friends at a pub in July.