The latest on the Golden State killer now

HBO delved into the chilling world of a mysterious criminal, the Golden State Killer, with its excellent series of true crimes I will be gone in the dark. Director Liz Garbus used the docuseries to tell the story of the horrible serial killer and the author who dedicated a book to investigating him, Michelle McNamara, whose exploration of the Golden State Killer helped solve the case.

Golden State Killer, also known as Visalia Ransacker and East Area Rapist / Original Night Stalker, terrorized California for more than a decade, hunting the suburbs from 1974 to 1986 to search for their next victim. The killer began raping single women who lived alone, but then changed his pattern to attack couples, whom he would kill after assaulting the woman.

McNamara, a true crime writer, was fascinated by the Golden State Assassin case and did extensive research for her book, "I'm Going to Darkness: A Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Assassin." Just two months after his book was published in 2018, the famous criminal was finally caught. Investigators used DNA evidence to charge Joseph James DeAngelo, a veteran of the navy and a former police officer, with eight counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of kidnapping.

While I will be gone in the dark aired its final episode today, the Golden State Killer case is far from over. Here is everything we know about where Joseph James DeAngelo is now.

Did the state gold killer plead guilty?

Yes. As expected, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and special circumstances and 13 counts of kidnapping on June 29, according to CNN. By pleading guilty to all crimes, DeAngelo was able to avoid the death penalty. He said "guilty" when asked about the murders and "I admit" in acknowledging the multiple rapes and other crimes he committed.

WHERE IS THE GOLDEN MURDERER?

DeAngelo has been in prison since his arrest in 2018. According to the Sacramento Bee, he is being held in the Sacramento County Jail. After his next sentence this month, he will be transferred to a state prison, where he will serve his sentence.

HOW LONG WILL THE GOLDEN GOLDEN MURDERER BE IN PRISON?

Because DeAngelo has yet to be sentenced for his crimes, there is no official timeline for how long his prison term will last. But according to Deputy County District Attorney Amy Holliday, DeAngelo, 74, is unlikely to be released from jail once he is sentenced. Holliday told CNN that he likely faces 11 consecutive terms of life with no possibility of parole, as well as 15 concurrent life sentences with additional time for gun charges. DeAngelo is expected to give up his appeal rights.

