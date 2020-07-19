The latest Twitter hack should sound the alarm for the November elections (opinion)

The incident revealed that four years after Americans learned how easily an election can be manipulated through social media, the country is still not close to safeguarding the 2020 elections. A big part of the problem is that, as Nassim Nicholas Taleb wrote in his book "The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Unlikely", when people try to predict future events, they tend to think only of things that have happened in the past, ignoring things we have never seen before. They could happen in the future. Taleb calls these things "black swans".

But, clearly, it was not. People who followed the instructions in the fake tweets and started 518 Bitcoin transactions probably didn't realize that the tweets were a hoax either. And law enforcement officials were unable to thwart the attack and have yet to identify suspects.

That's a major problem because another trick like this on or around Election Day could actually throw elections for a particular candidate. It's not hard to imagine how fake Biden or President Donald Trump tweets that share nasty views or inaccurate voting information could influence many citizens' decisions about whether to cast their votes and how to do it.

So what do we all do now?

First, social media needs to be smarter about preventing hacks, fast. While the investigation into how hackers accessed accounts last week continues, it is reported that one possibility being explored is that an employee sold his password. A 2016 study found that 27% of Americans who work in offices would sell their passwords to a third party, most for less than $ 1,000. The stakes are higher for a Twitter employee. The government also needs real plans to predict and disrupt hackers. Currently, government officials and analysts responsible for preventing electoral threats are primarily focused on protecting voting systems rather than addressing threats from social media like this, according to the New York Times.

Second, we should all be skeptical about the information we consume. In the past four years, Americans have heard many warnings that we need to check the reliability of our sources to make sure we don't receive false news. But now, we must also be skeptical about the information that does They come from trusted sources, such as verified Twitter accounts, that may have been hacked. The best way to do this is to consult multiple sources.

Before acting on the information we see on social media, for example, we should confirm it with the mainstream media, i.e. news organizations that conform to standard journalistic practices of fact checking and proper balance, and then take the time to cross-reference with other main means of communication. This is because news organizations could potentially also getting hacked For example, in 2011, hackers posted a bogus story on the PBS website claiming that the dead rapper Tupac Shakur was alive in New Zealand. So if an online story seems suspicious, tune in to stream news, for example, or check other credible news sites.

Finally, organizations, including government, politicians, and businesses, need to find multiple ways to reach their audience and not assume that social media will even work at critical moments. For example, on Wednesday, the National Weather Service was unable to issue a tornado warning for Illinois because Twitter had blocked their verified account along with the rest. This means that, especially before and just before Election Day, Joe Biden, President Trump, government officials who share voting information, and others need backup plans on how to reach their constituencies, through messages from text, emails, community officials and organizations, and a variety of media – to immediately warn of false information that is gaining ground through false news reports, inaccurate claims, or hackers.

Wednesday's "black swan" surprised many people, although the threat was far from implausible or difficult to predict. But it is not too late for all of us to act now to prevent a similar attack to annul the elections.