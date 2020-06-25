The latest updates from around the world.

Massachusetts will attempt to reopen K-12 schools for as many students as possible in the fall, Gov. Charlie Baker said at a press conference.

"Continuous isolation poses very real risks to our children's mental and physical health," said Baker.

The announcement came when the state released guidelines intended to limit the transmission of Covid-19 in school settings for the fall.

"Getting our children back to school in the fall is critical," said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. "These rules take all possible precautions and are based on the best possible medical advice."

What the school guidelines say: The guidelines focus on hand washing, hygiene and the widespread use of face masks or covers. They also ask for a room, separate from the school's nursing office, in which possibly symptomatic students can isolate themselves before being taken home.

Dr. Sandra Nelson, an infectious disease expert at Harvard University faculty and one of the doctors consulted about the opening plan, said the guide was the result of new information on the disease.

"We have learned an unprecedented amount in a short time," he said.

"First, children are less likely to get Covid than adults," said Nelson. "When children are infected with Covid, they are less likely to acquire Covid than adults with Covid. Third, when children acquire Covid, it seems less likely that they will transmit infections to others relative to adults."

Baker also announced a $ 200 million fund to help school districts with costs related to reopening and implementing the new recommendations.