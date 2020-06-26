The latest updates from around the world.

Members of the coronavirus task force hold a briefing in Washington, DC, on June 26. Pool

A real divide has developed between the White House coronavirus task force on the subject of the tests, a source close to the group told CNN.

Several members of the task force feel that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not handled the tests well from the beginning. They say it is "incredible" that there is not yet a widespread testing program available, such as antigen testing, the type of technology often called the rapid flu test.

The source also mentioned the need for "pooled testing," a test method that can scale and evaluate a much larger number of people.

Testing has been a problem in managing the pandemic. CDC's initial test, given to public health labs, did not work and resulted in a delay in obtaining the tests in public health departments. Two months ago, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the United States needed a "breakthrough" in tests to help detect large numbers of people.

Birx said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on April 26 that "we have to be able to detect the antigen, rather than constantly trying to detect the actual live virus or the viral particles themselves."

How pooled tests work: "Clustering refers to a testing technique in which you allow a laboratory to mix multiple samples into one & # 39; lot & # 39; or pooled sample and then analyze the pooled sample with a diagnostic test. For example, four samples can be analyzed together, using only the resources necessary for a single test, "said Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the United States Food and Drug Administration, in a statement written last week.

"If the pooled sample is negative, it can be inferred that all of the patients were negative. If the pooled sample is positive, then each sample should be analyzed individually to determine which one was positive," said Shuren. "Because the samples are pooled together, ultimately fewer tests are done overall, which means fewer test supplies are used, and the results can be returned to patients more quickly in most cases."