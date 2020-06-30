The latest updates from around the world.

Workers direct people to a coronavirus testing station on June 30 in Beijing, China. Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images

China registered 19 new cases of coronavirus on the continent on Monday, the country's National Health Commission (CNH) announced on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported and eight were transmitted locally. Local cases include seven from Beijing, along with one case from Shanghai. No new deaths were reported.

The capital continues to publish new cases despite local officials last week calling an outbreak in a "basically contained" wholesale food market.

Additionally, NHC reported four new asymptomatic cases. Currently 99 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

To date, China has recorded 83,531 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

A total of 78,469 patients have been discharged so far, the health agency said.

This occurs when 400,000 residents in Anxin County, Hebei Province have undergone further closure measures amid a small increase in cases.

Anxin, a relatively rural and sparsely populated county, is located about 90 miles (145 km) south of Beijing, which had seen an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the Xinfadi market in the past two weeks.