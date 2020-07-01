The latest updates from around the world.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres EuropaNewswire / Gado / Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council is expected to adopt a resolution by virtual vote on Wednesday, calling on countries to stop hostilities to focus on the Covid-19 virus, according to a draft resolution seen by CNN.

Almost four months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, this is the first action by the UN wing tasked with protecting international peace and security. The council was widely denounced for failing to agree on any action, as more than 10 million people contracted the virus and several wars continued for several months.

A burning dispute between China and the United States blocked the deal for months. The United States declined to mention the WHO, and China was furious when it insisted on blaming Beijing for the virus in the first months of the negotiations.

WHO is not mentioned in the final draft resolution. The resolution calls for "a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda and supports the efforts made by the Secretary General."

He says a ceasefire of at least 90 days would help "enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance" during the coronavirus outbreak. The fight against ISIS and terrorism in Iraq is exempt.

Despite the fact that more than 100 countries agree with the objective, the UN has recognized the impact of the call of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for a ceasefire due to the virus that has not had a dramatic impact.

The vote will take place over a two-day period and will take place virtually due to the closure of the council chamber months ago when the outbreak occurred.

Results will be read after 11:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.