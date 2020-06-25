The latest updates from around the world.

About 180,000 Americans will die of coronavirus before Oct. 1 unless nearly all start wearing masks, new projections show.

The latest projection of coronavirus from the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment shows 179,106 deaths as of October 1 if nothing changes.

But that number would drop to 146,000 if 95% of Americans started wearing masks in public, the model predicts.

The IHME's previous forecast, released on June 15, projected 201,129 deaths by October 1. "California and other states have seen an increase in the number of cases in recent weeks, but deaths are not yet increasing at the same rate, a trend that could change in the coming weeks," said IHME Director Christopher Murray at a statement on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that even when states open, the United States is still dealing with a major epidemic on a course that will increase from the end of August and intensify in September," Murray said. "People need to know that wearing masks can reduce virus transmission by up to 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends and their communities at risk."

According to a June 12 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 74% of Americans across the country said they wore masks often or always. That number approached 90% in New York and Los Angeles.

"States reporting the age of confirmed cases suggest that more cases are detected in younger people who have a substantially lower risk of death than older people," said Murray. "It remains to be seen how this will develop in the coming weeks, and if transmission continues to increase, we can see an increase in infections in populations at risk."