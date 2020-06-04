The law that hit Pennsylvania, New Jersey left 4 dead, thousands without power

Four people were killed and more than half a million customers were without electricity after a powerful line of severe thunderstorms known as a straight beaten east Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday.

the National Metereological Service (NWS) office in Mount Holly, N.J., said that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) confirmed that an intense line of storms that tracked through the region was a straight.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration & # 39;s (NOAA) National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL), a right is a widespread and long-lasting wind storm associated with a rapidly moving band of showers or thunderstorms.

WHERE ARE THE MOST SOME TORNADOES IN THE UNITED STATES? HERE ARE THE TOP 5 STATES

"Although a right can produce tornado-like destruction, the damage is generally directed in one direction along a relatively straight strip." NSSL States. "As a result, the term & # 39; straight-line wind damage & # 39; is sometimes used to describe damage by right."

To define a group of thunderstorms as a rightA wind damage strip should extend for more than 240 miles and include gusts of wind of at least 58 mph, or more, over most of its length.

The storms that hit eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey traveled about 300 miles on Wednesday, causing gusts of hurricane force winds of 89 mph at Beach Haven on New Jersey's Long Beach Island and 87 mph at Brick, according to the NWS Eastern Region.

Meteorologists said there were more than 250 reports of wind damage and strong gusts of wind throughout the region.

Storm reports of the SPC It also showed that four people died in separate incidents from the storms.

Three of the deaths occurred in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where two people died when trees fell on their cars. The third individual was killed after a tree crashed into the roof of a building at the Philmont Country Club.

WHAT DOES LAW MEAN WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LONG-LIFE STORMS AND DAMAGES

In neighboring Delaware County, a tree fell on a power line that later fell on a house, causing a house fire that killed one person.

Immediately after the storms, more than half a million customers were without power in both states. The blackout tracking website poweroutage.us He said that as of Thursday morning there were at least 208,684 cuts in Pennslyvania, concentrated mainly in the southeast corner of the state. In neighboring New Jersey, 112,065 outages were reported.

In Lansdale, located north of Philadelphia, strong winds caused the roof to partially collapse in an apartment complex.

"It tore the roof off right at the corner of the building behind me," said Joe Stockert, Chief of the Fairmount Fire Company I told FOX29. "We had 150 residents who had to evacuate because the building is uninhabitable at the moment."

The American Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

A second powerful line of thunderstorms on Wednesday night triggered a tornado warning in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties in South Jersey, FOX29 reported. The video posted on Twitter showed swirling skies as storms passed.

Threat of severe weather returns Thursday

Strong to severe storms are possible again Thursday for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including Philadelphia and DC through the Central Plains and the Midwest.

Once again, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible in these areas.

Janice Dean of Fox News contributed to this report.