The lawsuit claims that Breonna Taylor lived for & # 39; 5 to 6 minutes & # 39; after being shot

"Breonna, who was unarmed in her hallway, was shot multiple times. She was not killed immediately. Instead, she lived for another five to six minutes before succumbing to her injuries on the floor of her home," the lawsuit stated. allegations

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, claimed in an interview with police investigators that Breonna was coughing after being shot, and that the police allegedly did not rush to try to help her after she was shot. according to recordings released by Walker's attorney.

Walker said that after calling 911, she called Taylor's mother.

"While I was on the phone with her (Taylor's mother), it was when I realized it was the police, because now they yell 'Get out, get out' and I'm talking on the phone with her." , while this is so, I'm still screaming 'help' because she (Taylor) is here coughing and like I'm going crazy, "Walker said.

In an audio 911 call posted by one of Walker's attorneys, Walker told the 911 operator that "Someone kicked the door and shot my girlfriend," but said Taylor was not responding on the ground.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times after police broke down her apartment door while executing a nightly arrest warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Walker, in the recording of the police interview, described several hits and both he and Taylor yelled "who is" without response. He said that when the couple approached the door, he came out "off the hinges" and fired a shot. When "many shots" were fired, the two fell to the ground, Walker said, and his gun fell.

That shot Walker fired hit Officer Mattingly in the leg, piercing his femoral artery and firing a wave of fire back, according to police. Police said they identified themselves and did not knock on the door on its hinges.

LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington told CNN in an email on Friday that since the Taylor case is still open and the litigation is pending, they are not commenting on the allegations.

CNN also contacted the Jefferson County coroner, the dismissed attorney for LMPD officer Brett Hankison, David Leightty, and the River City Fraternal Police Order.

The Jefferson County coroner contested the allegation that Taylor could have been alive for several minutes after being shot, and told the Louisville Courier-Journal that "Taylor probably died within a minute of being shot and was unable to have been saved. "

Coroner Barbara Weakley-Jones also told the Courier-Journal that Taylor would not have survived her injuries even if medical assistance was immediate.

"If she had been outside an emergency room department at a hospital, and was shot and suffered the same injury, they would not have been able to save her," he said. "… So there is no way that even if (the police) ran to her and tried to help her, they cannot do anything because they are all internal injuries that you cannot stop," Weakley-Jones told the newspaper.

The lawsuit filed by Taylor's mother said that "despite Breonna's other person trying to protect her, Breonna was shot dead by the men who broke into her home … and fought for her life for more than five minutes before finally succumbing to his injuries. "

Walker also said during her police interview that she screamed for help after Breonna was shot and after about five minutes, she called her mother, who told her to call 911. Walker said she didn't realize until later that it was really the police who shot. her, and they didn't come running.

"I'm yelling, 'Someone come help her' or whatever, and after about five minutes have passed, I called my mother and told her that someone had just kicked the door and shot Bre," Walker said. "What really made me not realize it was the police either, because nobody rushed in after all of this. Everyone, like, stayed outside. So what the hell was that?" Walker said.

Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree assault, but Kentucky Commonwealth attorney Tom Wine said his office had filed a motion to dismiss the case against Walker.

WAVE, a CNN affiliate, reported that a judge signed the motion to dismiss the charge.