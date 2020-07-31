The leader of Operation Warp Speed ​​says he expects the coronavirus vaccine to be highly effective, & # 39; in the 90% range & # 39;

"I think it will be a very effective vaccine. That is my prediction," said Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed. "My personal opinion based on my experience and the biology of this virus, I think this vaccine will be very effective. I would not be surprised if it is in 90% [range]."

Slaoui, an immunologist, previously led the vaccine program at GlaxoSmithKline, where he led the development of five important new vaccines.

He said there would be enough vaccines for all Americans "ideally" in mid-2021, but possibly not until the end of 2021.

Slaoui spoke with CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen on Thursday as she toured a Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial site in Savannah, Georgia. It was his first television interview since he joined Operation Warp Speed ​​in May.

When will there be a vaccine for everyone?

In June, Dr. Anthony Fauci gave Cohen a less optimistic prognosis about the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The best thing we have done is measles, which is 97 to 98 percent effective," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "That would be wonderful if we got there. I don't think we will. I would settle for [a] 70.75% effective vaccine."

The United States Food and Drug Administration has set an even lower standard for a Covid-19 vaccine, stating in its guidelines that the efficacy rate "should be at least 50%."

Vaccines have various effectiveness rates. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, A complete round of polio vaccines is 99% to 100% effective; Complete vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough is 80-90% effective, while the flu vaccine is 40-60% effective.

Slaoui added that with a Covid-19 vaccine, "we may need a booster" after the initial vaccination "every year or every two years or every three years."

Slaoui said he hopes "he will likely have a few tens of millions of doses" of the vaccine in December this year or January next year, and that they would be targeted at high-risk individuals because "we will not have doses for the entire American population." in the first day ".

High-risk people include the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Slaoui said he is "optimistic" that there will be vaccines for all Americans in late 2021, but ideally in mid-2021.

"That is our goal," he said.

Vaccine testing advances at record pace

Operation Warp Speed ​​is funding eight vaccines, Slaoui said.

Five of them are already in phase 3 clinical trials or will start in late September, he said. A Phase 3 trial is the last round of tests before a vaccine passes regulators, and can be marketed. The Phase 3 trials of the Covid-19 vaccine will involve 30,000 study subjects.

"They are all different vaccines. Actually, they go very fast," Slaoui said, noting that the virus was identified just six months ago. "I've been doing this for 30 years, and the fastest I can remember going from discovery to phase three trials was in four years."

Vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are in Phase 3 in the United States, and an AstraZeneca vaccine is in Phase 3 trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa. Phase 3 trials for that vaccine are expected to start in August in the United States.

Phase 3 trials for vaccines made by two other companies, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, are scheduled to start in September, he added.

Slaoui did not mention the other three vaccines that will receive funds from Operation Warp Speed.