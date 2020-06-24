The leader of the & # 39; autonomous zone & # 39; Seattle says many protesters are leaving

A statement of an associated Twitter account With the protest zone, known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), or the organized Capitol Hill protest, he said "few people remain in our beloved CHOP."

The statement, signed by "The Capitol Busy Protest Solidarity Committee," added that "the CHOP project is now complete."

Thousands of protesters have occupied the area, a four to six-block portion of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, since June 8 in an effort to demand police reform and in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

However, in the past few days, at least four shootings have been reported in the area, one of which left one person dead.