The legacy of John Lewis was formed in 1965 in & # 39; Bloody Sunday & # 39;

John Lewis saw the line of Alabama state soldiers a few hundred meters away as he led hundreds of protesters to the top of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on March 7, 1965. Armed with gas canisters and night sticks, the soldiers were flanked by horses. riding members of the sheriff's gang. A crowd of whites swirled nearby.

Lewis, who died Friday at age 80, was just 25 at the time. He had spent months leading voting rights demonstrations in the notoriously racist city, and he and the others were trying to carry a message of freedom to segregationist Governor George C. Wallace in Montgomery.

Then, instead of stopping, Lewis put another foot forward.

That seminal move propelled him onto a global stage as a hero of the US civil rights movement, and the resulting confrontation helped lead to the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act.

With fellow civil rights activist Hosea Williams at his side, Lewis finally stopped a few yards from the phalanx of soldiers commanded by Major John Cloud of the Alabama Department of Public Safety. Other protesters stopped behind them, shuffling their uncomfortable feet over the shoulder of the bridge.

Williams asked Cloud if they could speak. There would be none of that, Cloud said. Acting on Wallace's order, he said the march was illegal and gave the group two minutes to leave. Seconds later, Cloud unleashed a spasm of state-sanctioned violence that shocked the nation for its brutality.

“The soldiers, here, advance towards the group. See them disperse, ”he said through a megaphone. Lewis stood motionless with his hands in the pockets of his raincoat, with a backpack on his back.

Images and photos from the archival film show a line of about two dozen soldiers in gas masks as they approach the long, peaceful line led by Lewis. A soldier struck the point of a night stick toward Lewis and officers quickly shoved the group away. Feet tangled and bodies hit both the grass road and the asphalt road. Screams sounded.

Lewis, in sworn testimony in court five days later before United States District Judge Frank M. Johnson Jr., recalled being shot down. A standing police officer hit him on the head once with a night stick; Lewis protected his head with one hand. The soldier hit Lewis again as he tried to get up. The officer was never publicly identified; Lewis testified that he did not know who he was, and a gas mask protected the man's identity.

Others were beaten even worse when the whites cheered up close. Amelia Boynton Robinson, who was in line behind Lewis, received tear gas and a beating so hard that she had to knock her unconscious. Others were beaten by members of the sheriff's gang on horseback.

Lewis stated that he never lost consciousness, but he also did not recall how he returned to a church where he was taken before being admitted to a hospital. He left in time for a hearing before Johnson, who reversed Wallace's order and ruled that protesters could march to Montgomery.

Lewis was just yards from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in front of more than 3,000 protesters when they left Selma on March 21, 1965, for the epic 52-mile hike to Montgomery. Wallace, who had promised "segregation forever" during his 1963 inauguration and served four terms as governor, refused to meet with them.

Lewis outlived other key players in what became known as Bloody Sunday for many years. He addressed a crowd atop the bridge in March, after his cancer diagnosis, to mark the 55th day.

"Talk, talk, get in the way," said Lewis, who seemed frail but spoke in a loud voice. "Get in trouble, need trouble, and help redeem the soul of America."

Wallace died in 1998, five years after Cloud, and Judge Johnson died in 1999. Hosea Williams, the other leader of the march who was next to Lewis that day on the bridge, died in 2000.

Robinson, who recovered from his injuries and crossed the Selma Bridge with Lewis and then-President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary commemoration, died in 2015.