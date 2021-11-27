A24 is making an animated movie called “The Legend of Ochi.” They do movies for adults, like “Hereditary” and “The Lighthouse.” This new project will be family-friendly. It also stands as the venerable production company’s first animated film. They already have a TV show, but this time they are making an animated movie. The film is from a writer-director named Isaiah Saxon. The guy who made videos for Kanye West is making a movie. The movie is about a girl’s magical journey and she learns lessons along the way. Saxon is credited with building the world of “Ochi”. It includes characters and backstories. This is a rare thing in an industry that prefers to use adaptations, reboots, or retreads.

The director’s past work has mostly been on animation. He has had some projects on Cartoon Network. Saxon is bringing along people he often works with for the movie. Dirty Projectors Dave Longstreth is the person who made the music for Saxon’s 2020 short film “Earth Crisis”. Dirty Projectors also made the music for their short film “Earth Crisis” (via EncyclopediaPictura).

What is the release date of The Legend of Ochi?

The film “The Legend of Ochi” does not have a release date as of November 2021. We don’t know how far along it is in production, so you might have to wait for a long time before it comes out. It’s not guaranteed that a movie will be in theaters. The studio may shorten the time the movie is in theaters and let people watch it on their computers instead. This is a new way of releasing movies.

A24 already has a lot of films that they will show in the future. One of these films is “Red, White, and Water”. It is about a soldier who comes home from an injury in their head. The film is starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry. They made it with director Lila Neugebauer. There is not a release date for “Sharper.” People think it will come out in 2022. Apple and A24 are partnering on this film. It will be streamed on Apple TV+.

What is the plot of The Legend of Ochi?

The Legend of Ochi is a story about a girl who goes to find her destiny. Her first challenge is to leave home. She will see other events on her journey and learn many new things. At some point, the character finds a new skill. The Ochi is an animal that they communicate with. This changes their story and makes it more interesting.

Isaiah Saxon is a director. He makes movies about nature. One of his movies is called “Earth Crisis.” It has some serious topics, like loneliness and loss. His other movie, “Ochi,” will not be too different from what he usually does because he knows how to talk to younger people as well as older ones. He is a co-founder of an educational website. He has thoughts about creating new ideas as well as projects and learning opportunities online. Every one of these features different perspectives and distinctive visual elements.

Who will be starring in it?

A24 told us nothing about the characters. We know there is a girl and an Ochi. A lot of people are wondering what it will be like with so many unknowns.

Saxon has gathered together good actors including Academy Award nominees Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson. Willem Dafoe is a good pick for the project. After many years of acting, he knows how to act in films like this. Kate Watson lent her voice to a movie called “Monster Family.” This movie is from 2017 and it has been made into another movie in 2021. She was the voice of Violet Everglot in Tim Burton’s “The Corpse Bride.”

Helena Zengel is going to play the voice of a young girl. She also made her first appearance in an international movie, 2020’s News of the World. This is her first movie as a voice actor and The Legend of Ochi is not an international movie.”Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has been added to the cast. We do not know what role he will play.

