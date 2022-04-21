Interview With The Vampire fans rejoice! Lestat is coming to town. In a teaser for the upcoming Interview With The Vampire reboot, we catch our first glimpse of Lestat in action. In the short clip, Lestat can be seen walking down a city street at night, looking very much like the vampire we all know and love. This new version of Interview With The Vampire set to hit theaters next year and promises to be just as exciting as the original.

The plotline of the Interview With The Vampire

The Interview With The Vampire reboot has been kept under wraps so far, but we can’t wait to see what this new take on the classic story will bring. We’re sure that Lestat will be just as mesmerizing in the reboot as also he was in the original Interview With The Vampire. We can’t wait to see what this new version of the movie has in store for us! Interview With The Vampire set to hit theaters next year. We can’t wait to see what this new take on the classic story will bring.

Lestat is sure to be just as mesmerizing in the reboot as he was in the original Interview With The Vampire. We can’t wait to see what this new version of the movie also has in store for us!

Names of characters in the Interview With The Vampire

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

Brad Pitt as Louis

Tom Cruise as Lestat

Antonio Banderas as Armand

Kirsten Dunst as Claudia

Christian Slater as Malloy

Virginia McCollam as Whore on Waterfront

John McConnell as Gambler

Mike Seelig as Pimp

Bellina Logan as Tavern Girl

Thandiwe Newton as Yvette(as Thandie Newton)

Lyla Hay Owen as Widow St Clair

Lee E. Scharfstein as Widow’s Lover(as Lee Emery)

Indra Ové as New Orleans Whore(as Indra Ove)

Helen McCrory as 2nd Whore

Monte Montague as Plague Victim Bearer

Nathalie Bloch-Lainé as Maid(as Nathalie Bloch)

Jeanette Kontomitras as Woman in Square

Roger Lloyd Pack as Piano Teacher

Fan’s expectations from “The Vampire”

The Vampire Chronicles are high as the teaser for Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles has been released. Lestat, played by Tom Cruise, is shown in the teaser and it seems that he is also coming to town.

The fans are expecting a lot from the movie and they are hoping that it will be as good as the book.

The Vampire Chronicles is a great book and it would also be hard to make a movie that is better than the book. However, the fans are also hoping that the movie will be able to do justice to the book.

Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire' will find fresh blood on the small screen in 2022 🧛‍♂️ The author is executive producing the series for AMC (via @EW | https://t.co/UCdMvzo43l) pic.twitter.com/ES9gH2nHh8 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser for Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles has been released and it looks like Lestat, played by Tom Cruise, is coming to town. The fans are so expecting a lot from the movie and they are hoping that it will be as good as the book.

Critics’ reactions to The Vampire

Chronicles have been positive and they are saying that the book is a work of art. The fans are hoping that the movie will be able to do justice to the book. Chronicles are already saying that the book is better than the movie. They say that the book has more depth and is more detailed. The fans are hoping that the movie will be able to do justice to the book. We will also have to wait and see what happens when Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles comes out in theatres.

Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles is set to hit theatres. Will you also be watching it?

What do you think of the Interview With The Vampire reboot? Are you excited to see it?