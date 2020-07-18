The life of John Lewis in pictures

US Representative John Lewis poses for a photo at his offices in Washington, DC, in March 2009. The civil rights icon was first elected to Congress in 1987. Jeff Hutchens / Getty Images

US Rep. John Lewis, a long-time civil rights icon and congressman, died at the age of 80, according to a statement from Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

"Today, the United States mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes in United States history: Congressman John Lewis, the conscience of Congress," said Pelosi.

Lewis was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year. Represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes much of Atlanta, for more than 30 years.

In the 1960s, Lewis was chair of the Nonviolent Coordination Committee for Students. It was one of the groups that organized the 1963 March in Washington, and Lewis was the youngest keynote speaker at the historic event.

In 1965 Lewis helped organize the Selma to Montgomery marches, which were held to protest discriminatory practices that prevented many black people from voting in the south. He suffered a skull fracture when Alabama state soldiers used brutal force to break up the march.

By his own count, Lewis was arrested more than 40 times during his days of civil rights activism.

"Over and over, he faced death so that we could all share life's joys equally," said President Barack Obama in 2011, when he awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom.