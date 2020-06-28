The Lincoln Project: Republican anti-Trump group's new ad criticizes President for coronavirus deaths hitting "Big Generation"

"They did nothing less than save the world … and it wasn't without great sacrifice," says the narrator of WWII-era images, a reminder of how previous generations have given up their comfortable lives for causes. noble. .
"We cannot allow the cure to be worse than the problem itself," Trump says when the ad ends with a video of an elderly hospital patient clinging to life.
"Haven't we asked the older generation for enough?" the ad asks.
John Orloff, one of the writers behind HBO's iconic WWII drama "Band of Brothers," wrote the Lincoln Project announcement.
Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen said Trump's record in the pandemic deserves to be on the ballot in the November election.
"Americans should judge Trump on his inhumanity for accepting us as expendable," said Galen.
Launching on Sunday with a digital purchase of $ 100,000 in specific markets, the ad will first be seen in Florida, Arizona, Texas and South Carolina, states largely defined by their military communities. States have also experienced recent spikes in coronavirus cases.
Previous announcements by the Republican anti-Trump organization have angered the president, who has called the group's members "losers."
The Lincoln Project, which encourages Republicans to abandon Trump, has become something of a renegade force in the party, with well-known Republican agents John Weaver, Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens, Steve Schmidt, Tara Setmayer, and George Conway, White's husband House Counselor Kellyanne Conway.