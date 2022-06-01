Netflix has just released the trailer for The Longest Night, their new series set to premiere in December. The show is a steampunk thriller about a group of people trying to survive in a world where the sun has stopped shining. The trailer is intense and action-packed, and it looks like this series will be a must-watch!

The storyline of The Longest Night

The Longest Night is unique and intriguing, and the trailer has us hooked. The show is set in a world where the sun has stopped shining, and the characters must find a way to survive. The trailer is packed with action and suspense, and we can’t wait to see what happens next! If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch this winter, The Longest Night is one to add to your list.

Names of the characters in The Longest Night

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

David Janssen as Alan Chambers

James Farentino as John Danbury

Phyllis Thaxter as Norma Chambers

Skye Aubrey as Ellen Gunther

Mike Farrell as Wills

Sallie Shockley as Karen Chambers

Joel Fabiani as Barris

Richard Anderson as Harvey Eaton

Charles McGraw as Father Chase

John Kerr as Agent Jones

Robert Cornthwaite as Frank Cavanaugh

Ross Elliott as Dr. Steven Clay

Tom Hallick as Officer Clark

Antony Carbone as Officer Jackson

Joe Conley as Salesman

Tom Middleton as Policeman

Mitch Carter as Policeman

Ray Ballard as Night Clerk

The Longest Night, a Spanish-language thriller, has a premiere date on Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for The Longest Night, a new Spanish-language thriller series. The eight-episode series is set in the early hours of one morning when a power outage traps a group of people in a city hospital. As the hour’s pass and the darkness deepens, the patients and staff begin to turn on each other. The Longest Night is directed by Álex de la Iglesia and stars Ross Elliott, Tom Hallick, Antony Carbone, Joe Conley, Tom Middleton, Mitch Carter, and Ray Ballard. The series is produced by Atresmedia Studios and Bambú Producciones.

The future success of The Longest Night

The Longest Night will likely hinge on whether or not viewers can suspend their disbelief long enough to buy into the show’s high-concept premise. The series does have a talented cast and crew, so there is reason to be hopeful. The Longest Night is just the latest in a string of Spanish-language series that Netflix has released in recent months. The streaming giant has been investing heavily in foreign-language content as it looks to expand its global reach.

So far, The Longest Night has been well received by critics. The series currently holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s consensus reads, “The Longest Night weaves an addictively twisty tale of deceit, betrayal, and murder.”

What do you think of The Longest Night? Are you excited about the series?