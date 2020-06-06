The looters of George Floyd of New York caught with the loot of Chanel, Dior and Gucci

Hundreds of suspected looters were arrested this week in New York City, some on high-priced trips that would rival a shopping spree by a real housewife, according to the New York Police Department.

A crew of 15 to 20 expensive skins stolen $ 750,000 from family furrier Henry Cowit on Monday in a cheeky spree captured by the surveillance camera, New York police said Saturday.

That same night, a Rite Aide pharmacy in Midtown was robbed of $ 60,000 in prescription drugs by three men, police said.

The New York Police continue to search for suspects in both robberies.

In other cases, the alleged looters were caught using the evidence.

21-year-old Julian Cepeda, from the Bronx, was pinched inside the Mercer Street Dolce and Gabbana store Monday, wearing a $ 1,200 sweatshirt and wearing a pair of $ 435 Chanel sunglasses, police officers said. He was accused of robbery.

Ashford Adedeji, 21, was caught near Grand and Elizabeth Streets in Manhattan on Monday in "Gucci Women's Red Strappy Shoes," Dolce and Gabbana yellow sneakers, GStar sneakers, Beats headphones, multiple D&G sneakers, and two keys, according to a criminal complaint. He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Hanaya Jones, 20, also made it to downtown designer stores and took $ 9,000 in Dior bags on Monday, according to police. She was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property.

Police Monday discovered a 26-year-old woman, Keona James, at a Victoria's Secret store in Midtown carrying lingerie items with security labels still attached, according to a complaint. About four hours later, a different lingerie fanatic at the chain's Soho location, 20-year-old Kristina Williams, allegedly hit a police officer in the head while trying to arrest her.

Monday was the city's most destructive looting night, with 2,330 reports of thefts, compared to 492 the day before and 306 on Tuesday.

At least 75 suspected looters were handcuffed and taken to the reservation center last week on charges ranging from robbery to assault on a police officer, according to the Manhattan prosecutor's office. Dozens of other suspects received appearance tickets at the desk.

Cases decreased as the week progressed, with just nine looting-related arrests reported Wednesday, the first night of a citywide curfew at 8 p.m.

Almost all the looting cases occurred in Manhattan. The only official Brooklyn looting case left two police officers injured when the criminals, after fleeing with trash bags from the G-Star Raw clothing store in Williamsburg, crashed into a police cruiser around 4:30 p.m. am Monday, according to a complaint. One police officer sustained a knee injury, while the other injured his back. Four were charged with theft.

The majority of the accused looters are in their twenties from New York City, with some from out of state. Records show that they are between 18 and 56 years old with addresses as far away as Virginia and North Carolina.