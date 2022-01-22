The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is a 2001 epic fantasy adventure film directed by Peter Jackson based on the first volume of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. It is the first instalment in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and was followed by The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003), both directed by Jackson. The story follows Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), who is entrusted with the ring Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm) acquired from Gollum (Andy Serkis) as part of his adventures in Middle-earth sixty years earlier and must travel to Rivendell where it will be destroyed in the fires of Mount Doom.

What’s new about Lord of the Rings?

We all have watched the three movie instalments. But somewhere we wanted more of the story. Well, that wish certainly going to be real. Yes, you read it right. Amazon is going to bring up a ‘The Lord of the Rings series. However, the series will not go by this name. Amazon did the title reveal in a new video that was shared across the streamer’s social media platforms on Wednesday.

The series will be known as “The Rings of Power”.

What will be the series about?

In the movies, we saw the story of just one ring. But there are others, in fact, several others. “‘The Rings of Power’ unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… And we’re excited to share the epic story of them all,” the showrunners said.

The official synopsis of the upcoming series

The official synopsis of the series states that “The Rings of Power” follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.” it further read.

Who will be in ‘The Rings of Power’ cast?

The cast will include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, and Sir Lenny Henry.

Who is producing the series?

This highly anticipated series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros Entertainment. The Lord of the Rings” series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay reported Variety.

A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/KWAokaVeWW — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 19, 2022

When is the series dropping?

The epic drama will premiere on September 2, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Why you should watch the Lord of the Rings series?

The Lord of the Rings is one of those timeless stories that has been passed down through times and for a good reason. Not only is it an entertaining story, but it’s also packed with powerful messages about friendship, loyalty, courage, and self-sacrifice. Plus, it’s a great way to get introduced to some of the most classic characters in literature. The movie instalments are such movies that will never be enough, no matter how many times watch it. The movie is a timeless gem. And it’s sure that the series would be of the same likeness.

If you’re looking for an epic drama to binge-watch this fall, then look no further than the Lord of the Rings series. With its engaging story and inspiring messages, it’s sure to leave you feeling inspired and motivated. So mark your calendars for September! And be sure to check out the Lord of the Rings series when it premieres on Warner Bros.’ new streaming service.