ADVERTISEMENT

A new television show is coming out. It is based on a book and it is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, before the events of the Lord of the Rings books and movies. The series is made by Amazon, the Tolkien Estate, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. Payne and McKay are showrunners. Amazon paid $250 million in November 2017 to buy the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings. They have promised that they will spend at least $1 billion on making a five-season TV show. Casting for the large ensemble cast took place around the world. The filming of the movie took place in New Zealand. The trilogy was made there and the filming took place from February 2020 to August 2021 with a break because of COVID-19. Amazon announced that filming for future seasons would take place in the United Kingdom. In a few months, people will be able to take a trip back to Middle-Earth. But the road might go on and on, and all roads lead back to Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series. This show is a mystery. The fans don’t know much about the plot but filming has begun. It is expensive and there will be many episodes to come. Read on to learn what you need to know about the first season of the new show.Thanks to the recent announcement that the production of the movie is over, we now know that it will come out on September 2, 2022. The show will be on their streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. It will not come out all at once, you have to wait for it to come out week by week.The new Amazon show will get ideas from the Return of the King book and The Silmarillion. Both of these books talk about important events in a world that is not real. The movie will take place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. Amazon Studios is making a new show. This will be the first time people see the legends of Middle-earth’s Second Age. The Lord of the Rings is a story that takes place thousands of years before The Hobbit. There are many powers and kingdoms at this time. Heroes go on journeys and people can do things that will make them heroes. Sauron is the worst person in the world who wants to take over and he almost did it! The book starts in a time of peace. The people in the book are worried about evil coming back to Middle-earth. This book tells about different kingdoms and people. It’s about the Misty Mountains, Lindon, Númenor, and other places. These people will be gone but they will still have legacies that live on long after they die.Creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will both help with the show. They are writers for Star Trek Beyond, too. The first two episodes of the show will be directed by a Spanish filmmaker. He has made movies like The Orphanage, A Monster Calls, and Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom before this. The Witcher, Jupiter’s Legacy, Doctor Who, and Preacher are TV shows. Charlotte Brändström is the director of The Witcher. Wayne Yip is the director of Doctor Who and Preacher. It will be followed by other directors who have not been announced yet. The writer’s room has Jason Cahill (The Sopranos, Halt and Catch Fire), Justin Doble (Stranger Things), and GenniferHutcherson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul). The movie is mostly made up of new people. So it’s easy to get lost in the movie. The cast will be led by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, NazaninBoniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova. The show will also have Charles Edwards and Trystan Gravelle.