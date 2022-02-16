When The Lord of the Rings was published in 1954-55, it revolutionized the fantasy genre. The book quickly became an international bestseller, and it is now considered one of the most important works of fiction ever written. The story follows a group of adventurers who set out to destroy the One Ring, which has the power to enslave all of Middle-earth. Along the way, they encounter strange creatures, powerful wizards, and treacherous enemies. The Lord of the Rings is an engrossing epic adventure that will keep you entertained from beginning to end! Ever since Amazon announced The Lord of the Rings prequel series fans of LOTR cannot resist accessing all the information about the prequel, whether it be posters or plotlines.

We finally have the first teaser of the LOTR prequel series

And now Amazon came up with the first teaser of The Lord of the Rings prequel. The short one-minute trailer gives us a great idea of what the series is going to look and feel like. Judging by this teaser and whatever we know so far, it does not look like we will be disappointed.

What does the teaser reveal?

The teaser opens up with a voice saying, ” Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there. There are wonders in this world beyond our wandering.”In the teaser, we saw a glimpse of a giant which means the series will have great fantasy creatures. It also revealed many different characters which we do not know anything about, who they are. These characters are completely new and no one is returning from the LOTR series.

The teaser also revealed beautiful landscapes(hinting at a beautiful fantasy world), colossal statues, breathtaking vistas, and an imposing city. The series is going to have everything. The teaser did not reveal much about the series. But we can draw from this that the series is going to be amazing and adventurous.

When is the series going to come?

The season is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

The cast of the LOTR prequel series disclosed

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Lenny Henry as a Harfoot elder

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot

Simon Merrells as Trevyn

Sophia Nomvete as Disa

Megan Richards as a curious Harfoot

Why you should watch the LOTR series?

The Lord of the Rings is an epic high fantasy adventure that takes the viewer on a journey through Middle-earth. The series is based on the book by J.R.R. Tolkien and follows the story of Frodo Baggins as he attempts to destroy The One Ring and defeat The Dark Lord Sauron. The series is full of action, adventure, and suspense and is sure to keep viewers hooked until the very end. The cast of the prequel series has just been announced, and it includes some very talented actors.

The Lord of the Rings is an excellent choice for anyone looking to watch a high-quality, well-made fantasy adventure. The series is sure to please viewers with its mix of exciting action and suspenseful scenes coupled with its rich world-building and complex characters. If you’re looking for an epic adventure to get lost in, The Lord of the Rings is definitely worth checking out.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

Why is The Lord of the Rings so popular?

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most popular book series of all time. The books have sold over 150 million copies and have been translated into over 50 languages. The movies were also a massive success, with each instalment earning more than $300 million at the box office. The reason for The Lord of the Rings’ popularity is likely due to its mix of action, adventure, and suspense coupled with its rich worldbuilding and complex characters.

Who should watch The Lord of the Rings?

The Lord of the Rings is an excellent choice for anyone who enjoys epic high fantasy adventures. The series is full of exciting action sequences as well as beautiful landscapes and creatures. The story itself is very engaging and will keep viewers hooked until the very end. The movies are also a great choice for those who enjoy visual effects-heavy films. So make sure you catch up with the series premiere.